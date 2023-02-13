Consider which basketball program in the Big Ten would be most likely to break the league’s color barrier 75 years ago, and Indiana University likely would not be a top pick. IU was the farthest south of all the Big Ten schools, the state had once been home to the Ku Klux Klan and it had a Black population one-fourth of Illinois’.
Yet in 1947 — the same year that Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s unwritten rule and integrated the game — Indiana University admitted Bill Garrett, the Black star of Indiana’s high school state champions and the state’s “Mr. Basketball.” He played for a year on the IU freshman team and, on Dec. 4, 1948, took the floor as a varsity player, a first in the Big Ten’s history.
(Four years earlier, Dick Culberson transferred to Iowa from Virginia Union and played as a Hawkeyes reserve in nine games. He also played on the 1945-46 Iowa team but entered only five games, scoring six points).
There had been Black football players in the Big Ten for decades, but basketball remained White-only until Garrett and Culberson.
In the book, “Getting Open: The Unknown Story of Bill Garrett and the Integration of College Basketball,” author Tom Graham reveals a 1940 memo written by IU’s legal counsel to the university president about the lack of Black players in basketball.
“No written rule in the Big Ten regarding participation in athletics. The unwritten rule subscribed to by all schools precludes colored boys from participating in basketball, swimming and wrestling,” lawyer George Henley wrote to IU President Herman Wells.
Indeed, there was no mention of racial segregation in the Big Ten rulebooks, nor was it ever discussed by the conference faculty representatives, at least according to the official minutes of their meetings. But there it was, plain as the all-White faces in every team photo. Newspaper writers didn’t question the exclusively White players, nor did community or faculty groups.
That is, not until Garrett and the success he and his team had at Indiana. By Garrett’s senior year in 1951, he had become IU’s career scoring leader and the Hoosiers had climbed to second place in the Big Ten and a No. 7 ranking in the country.
Slowly, as in baseball, other Big Ten teams began to integrate. By 1951, Michigan had two Black players, and Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois had one each. Ohio State integrated a year later, Northwestern in 1954, Wisconsin in 1958 and Minnesota in 1962. Likewise, three Major League Baseball teams (Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox) waited 10 years or more after Jackie Robinson’s breakthrough season to field their first Black players.
Some of the Black basketball pioneers struggled in their new environment.
Walt Moore, a high school star at Mount Vernon, played just one year at Illinois before becoming academically ineligible and leaving school. He later played at Western Illinois and coached at Carbondale High School and WIU.
Chico “Cleo” Vaughn left Ohio State after one year and transferred to Alabama A&M. Ernie Hall played in nine games at Purdue before he was kicked off the team for his involvement in an off-campus altercation. Although he was acquitted of charges, Hall was never able to rejoin the team.
Following Moore’s brief time at Illinois, coach Harry Combes began to feel the heat from fans and sportswriters — although not from the UI faculty or administration, at least publicly — to recruit Black players.
Illinois missed out on a string of African American stars: Paxton Lumpkin of Chicago, who went to Indiana; Shellie McMillon of Chicago, who went to Bradley; Nolden Gentry of Rockford, who went to Iowa; and more.
“Somewhere down the line, I must have picked up the reputation of being anti-Negro, because no colored players have become stars at Illinois as they have at other Big Ten schools, particularly Iowa and Indiana,” Combes complained to a Carbondale newspaper writer in the summer of 1956. “That is what burns me up. I played Negro players when I was coaching several years ago at Champaign High School. Walt Moore of Mount Vernon got into some varsity games at Illinois. Preacher McBride of Centralia could have made my club. But both those boys became ineligible.”
That was the summer Combes finally recruited two Black players who would stay and succeed at Illinois: Mannie Jackson and Govoner Vaughn, both of Edwardsville. Jackson was voted captain of the team his senior year and Vaughn was the team’s leading scorer that season.
Jackson, in his book, “Boxcar to Boardrooms,” said he came to Illinois on the advice of both his high school coach, Joe Lucco, and the owner of the Harlem Globetrotters, Abe Saperstein. And because Vaughn was going there.
In retrospect, Jackson was disappointed, from a basketball standpoint, with his time at Illinois.
“In the end we would have many triumphs, yet we never did develop into the team we should have been,” he wrote in 2012. “Our head coach was, at this point in his career, past his peak and had quit working as hard as he once had. There were so many gifted players on our team, but also independent-minded ones. It would have taken a 24/7 effort and a leader of Herculean strength to handle the reins.”
Jackson said the university “wanted me for basketball and little else,” although he acknowledged he got a good education.
The education paid off for Jackson, who eventually became an executive at Honeywell Inc. and an owner of the Globetrotters. Others among the Black Big Ten pioneers had similar, remarkable post-basketball careers.
Gentry, after graduating from Iowa, became a lawyer, then an FBI agent, a state’s attorney and finally a partner in a Des Moines law firm. Fred Duhart, Northwestern’s first Black basketball player, became a medical doctor and delivered more than 5,000 babies in the St. Louis area. John Codwell, who started at Michigan in 1951, served 27 years in the Detroit school system, ending as an assistant superintendent. Rickey Ayala, who was Michigan State’s history-maker, became chief executive officer at two Detroit hospitals.
And Garrett served two years in the Army during the Korean War, returned home to play with the Globetrotters and then became a high school basketball coach. His team won the 1959 state title, making him the only man in Indiana history to win a championship as both a player and a coach. Garrett died in 1974 at the age of 45. The Indiana Fieldhouse, home of Indiana basketball from 1928 to 1960 and now an intramural athletics building, was renamed the William Leon Garrett Fieldhouse to honor the basketball trailblazer.