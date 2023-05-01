Midwestern farmers and agricultural bankers need to be wary of the effects of climate change, says a new publication by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.
Only problem is, it’s still unclear what the effects of climate change will be for farmers in Illinois and the seven other Midwestern states that provide 27 percent of the country’s agricultural production.
In Illinois, temperatures have increased over the last 100 years, according to research by Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford. The warming has been concentrated in the winter and spring months. Average daily low temperatures also have ticked up.
More significantly, precipitation totals are up, as is precipitation intensity, the occurrence of heavy rainfall totals. Statewide yearly precipitation totals increased by about a half-inch per decade between 1895 and 2019, Ford found, but has increased by about 1.3 inches a decade since 1990.
Temperatures and precipitation in Illinois are projected to continue to increase this century, according to Ford, with particularly more precipitation in winter, spring and fall.
“Higher temperatures and greater variability during the critical growing period for corn and soybeans could lead to lower levels of production than would otherwise be achieved,” wrote David Oppendahl and Chad Jorgenson of the Chicago Fed. “An acute, albeit likely slow, change in crop production poses a significant risk, especially presuming that demand for these crops continues to rise as a result of worldwide population growth and the importance of the Midwest as a major contributor to feeding the world.”
Illinois, in particular, has much to lose. It is No. 1 in soybean production in the United States and No. 2 in corn. Champaign County was in the top 10 among Illinois counties in both categories. Piatt County was No. 1 in soybean production per acre.
Climate change could bring greater temperature and precipitation extremes, according to Oppendahl and Jorgenson, including heat waves and summer droughts. Severe wind storms are also a risk.
But climate change also could benefit Midwestern agriculture by providing a longer growing season and the potential for double-cropping.
So why does this affect the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago? Why should bankers be concerned?
Changes in climate “represent a serious risk to Midwest agriculture and could impair the region’s financial health, especially given the farm sector’s importance in this region,” wrote the authors. “Furthermore, the health of agriculture remains vital to the banking system of the region, with nearly 30 percent of U.S. agricultural banks” headquartered in the Chicago Fed’s five-state area, which includes all of Iowa and most of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.
“Climate change will challenge agriculture in the Midwest as long-term shifts alter interactions among the normal risks associated with weather conditions,” Oppendahl and Jorgenson concluded. “Midwestern agriculture will likely face more extreme temperatures and precipitation, plus heat waves, more frequent droughts, more intense storms, more serious disease outbreaks and wider spreading of invasive species.”
It’s nothing that Illinois farmers haven’t experienced for the last 200 years — but now with more risks and more extremes. Farming has always been a gamble, but climate change may present more ways to lose.