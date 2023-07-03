A consent order approved last month in Vermilion County Circuit Court clears the way for the removal of dangerous coal-ash pits from along the Middle Fork of the Vermilion River, a place renowned for canoeing, kayaking and fishing. But it could be 10 years or more before the process is completed and the Middle Fork, Illinois’ only nationally designated Wild and Scenic River, is considered safe from pollution.
Three unlined pits, filled with an estimated 3 million cubic yards of the byproduct of burning coal for more than 55 years — the equivalent of a football field filled up to 500 feet deep — sit near the river and, according to the consent order, have polluted it with arsenic, barium, lead, manganese and other chemicals.
The order requires Vistra Corp., the parent company of Dynegy Midwest Generation, to raze the long-shuttered power plant on the site and transfer all of the coal ash in the pits to a new landfill away from the river. But it’s not that easy, according to Andrew Rehn, a water-resources engineer with the Champaign-based Prairie Rivers Network, which was a party to the consent order.
“They’ve got to demolish the power plant. They’ve got to build a new landfill onsite. They have to move all of that ash,” Rehn said. “In order to move that ash, they have to make sure that it’s dry. You can’t put equipment safely on wet ash. So they have to de-water it. They need a permit for that. They need a permit for the landfill. They need a construction permit and it has to be approved by the EPA.
“There are a lot of steps ahead of us. It’s all so important that we’re locked in on the right track, and we’re going to get there. But it’s probably going to be 10 years, at least, before the ash is fully removed.”
That’s 10 years from now, 22 years from the time the power plant ceased operating and nearly 80 years from the time it went into operation in 1955.
The first of two units at the powerhouse was built in less than two years, at a time when there was little regulation of big industrial projects and there certainly wasn’t any regulation of potentially toxic chemicals that came from burning coal.
The power plant was built at the site near Danville because of the ready supply of coal (there were nine mines operating nearby), plentiful water from the Middle Fork, and the fact that Danville was amid a postwar industrial awakening. Illinois Power Co., which built the Vermilion plant, said that electricity demand in the city had quadrupled between 1942 and 1955. The plant was one of four that the utility built within 10 years of the end of World War II.
Lan Richart, co-founder and co-director of the Eco Justice Collaborative — another party to the consent order — said he used to canoe the Middle Fork as a University of Illinois student and a Natural History Survey research assistant in the early 1970s.
“At that time we would canoe past the power plant. People were pretty much oblivious to the orange stains on the bank,” he said, referring to the evidence of chemicals leeching from the ash pits. “I guess we were less aware. I guess people would have cared if we knew it was a toxic material entering into the river. It got diluted, but it still was not a good thing. And by today’s standards, that never would have been allowed.”
At that time of little environmental regulation, “what they were doing was perfectly legal,” Richart said. “It was the era of taking your waste and putting it in low-lying areas and covering it up or throwing it in the river. They didn’t literally do that, but almost, putting these toxic coal-ash pits right in the floodplain.”
Richart, who moved to Chicago after his days at the Natural History Survey but returned to Champaign about 10 years ago, agrees it will take “10 or 12 years or more” for the Middle Fork to be safe from pollution from the ash pits. But the long fight is worth it, he said.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that the public pressure, the organizing, the work of the Prairie Rivers Network and the Eco Justice Collaborative and eventually Earthjustice coming in, that forced the issue,” he said. “I’m virtually certain this would not have happened if the public pressure hadn’t been there.”
He recalled a day about five years ago when the environmental groups organized their own “people’s public hearing” on the pollution of the Middle Fork. They got the late state Sen. Scott Bennett to preside along with then-Vermilion County Board Chair (and now state Rep.) Mike Marron and then-Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer.
“We invited the EPA and Dynegy to join us,” Richart said. “Dynegy declined. The EPA declined and then they sent a representative who spoke. We had expert testimony from professors at the University of Illinois. We had a whole bunch of people testify. I think the EPA was put in a place where they had to act, and shortly after that, they did.”
The removal of the ash ponds and construction of a new landfill on the site isn’t the only issue that needs to be decided in the coming decade or so. Another looming question is what will happen to the power plant property?
Vistra declined to comment, but both Rehn and Richart would like to see it go into public ownership.
“It’s currently the only privately held land in 17 miles of private corridor” on the Middle Fork, Rehn said. “I imagine it ends up with (the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) or the county. That’s not an official plan or anything. That just seems to be the way it would go.”
“It would be a terrific thing for the state to receive it. That’s one possibility,” Richart said.
If it happens, don’t expect it to happen quickly. These things take time.