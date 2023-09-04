There’s been a lot of nostalgia of late about the hugely successful 1983 Illini football team and the way it helped awaken a long-dormant Illinois athletic program. As the slogan went, the ’80s belonged to the Illini — except for Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa in football and Indiana and Purdue in basketball.
Those times also made me nostalgic for an era when coaches and athletic directors were paid reasonable amounts of money by the state’s top public university, about as much as a top-ranked full professor or an academic department head.
In the 1983-84 fiscal year at Illinois, athletic director Neale Stoner made himself No. 1 in his department with a salary of $74,865. With inflation that would equal about $229,084 today. Illinois’ current athletic director, Josh Whitman, makes more than a million dollars annually.
The athletic department budget that fiscal year was $6.73 million. This year’s Illinois athletics budget is somewhere north of $130 million.
In 1983, the salary of football coach Mike White was reported to be $63,000. That’s worth about $193,000 today. The current Illinois head coach, Bret Bielema, makes more than 30 times that amount, about $6.5 million a year. The Illinois basketball coach, Brad Underwood, is in for around $5 million annually. That’s also about 30 times more than Lou Henson’s $54,684 salary in 1983-84 would be worth today with inflation.
Who’s to blame for this outrageous spending? The same people who are responsible for tuition increases far above inflation. (Base tuition at Illinois was $1,104 in 1983-84. With inflation, that would be $3,450 today. In reality, today’s is more than $17,500).
Some blame must rest with fans, alumni, sportswriters and others who clamor for college athletics success at all costs, as if these extravagant salaries and new positions come without a price. The biggest blame, though, falls on the administrators at these institutions of higher learning who, by accommodating television and its desire for inexpensive programming, have embraced rather than resisted the professional sports model. The administrators lost their way academically in the pursuit of money, influence and athletic success.
In 1959, the much-respected president of the University of Illinois, David Dodds Henry, wrote that Illinois athletics should be based on principles including that athletes are students and should be treated no different than other students, that gate receipts (today that would include television contracts) should not determine policies and that “games should be kept close to the life of the campus — in calendar, in convenience to students and in ceremony.”
Yet today the Urbana campus chancellor, Robert Jones, chairs a Big Ten committee that is aggressively pursuing conference expansion and has added two more schools on the West Coast (Washington and Oregon). That effectively takes student-athletes further from the life of the campus for longer periods and treats them much differently than other students. It’s done in the pursuit of “gate receipts,” or in today’s terminology, gigantic television contracts.
(Here’s another indication of how things have changed in the last 40 years: Illinois expected to receive about $1.5 million from television broadcasts in the 1984-85 year. Under its new contract with a host of TV outlets, each Big Ten member school will get as much as $100 million a year).
In 1975, Henry’s successor as president of the UI, John Corbally, got into a fuss with the Urbana campus chancellor for signing off on country club memberships for two head coaches and the athletic director. Corbally was opposed.
“I am returning with my disapproval the enclosed voucher which seeks reimbursement from the (UI) Foundation for memberships for three athletic association positions in the Champaign Country Club,” Corbally wrote to Chancellor Jack Peltason. “I have already, since coming to Illinois, disapproved similar proposals for various University and Foundation officers. I personally rejected such a proposal for my own membership and have personally paid both initiation fees and dues for the Champaign Country Club. I can find no rationale which would justify this practice for coaches and athletic directors and not for others.”
Much earlier and in much different times the university was forced to undertake severe cost-shedding to try to stay open during the worst days of the Great Depression. The athletic department made a negligible attempt at budget-cutting, which wasn’t enough for UI Comptroller Lloyd Morey. He sent a confidential memo in January 1933 to UI President Samuel Chase.
“The total salary for Director (George) Huff prior to the current year was $10,400. His total salary for the current year is $9,900, of which $8,000 is paid by the university and $1,900 by the athletic association,” Morey wrote. “As you know the usual salary for our deans and directors in other divisions of the university is $9,000, the only exception being the extra salary paid to (law school Dean Albert) Harno as provost.”
Morey also suggested that football coach Robert Zuppke, who was being paid $9,200 a year, should take a pay cut as well. No other head football coach in the Big Ten was paid more than $8,000 a year except Zuppke and Wisconsin’s Clarence Spears, noted Morey. Chase replied that he had already taken up the budget matters with Huff.
It makes one wonder whether anyone today is urging caution at Illinois when it comes to big spending on athletics. The trend is unsustainable and eventually will collapse, calling to mind Morey’s budget-cutting 90 years ago.