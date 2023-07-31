Political donors in Champaign-Urbana — like much of the rest of the country — don’t seem to be enthusiastic about the possibility of a 2024 presidential election featuring the deeply flawed Joe Biden and the even more deeply flawed Donald J. Trump.
There are places in East Central Illinois where the doddering duo have done OK with so-called small-dollar contributions, but for the most part, their fundraising locally and nationally has been underwhelming.
Political donors, as well as the rest of the electorate, seem to be sending a message that so far is being ignored. Biden’s disapproval rating in polls is around 54 percent; Trump’s is close to 57 percent. Nationally, Biden’s campaign raised a respectable $72 million in the quarter that ended June 30, but that’s well below the $86 million that Barack Obama raised in the same period during his 2012 re-election campaign. Trump’s campaign raised less than half of Biden’s haul, about $35 million.
But in Champaign-Urbana — where Biden defeated Trump by a more than 3-to-1 margin in 2020 — presidential campaign fundraising this year is unusually bleak. The Biden campaign has raised just $1,835. Trump’s campaign has brought in $2,138.42. The only other candidate to raise any money locally is Republican Nikki Haley’s $69.13.
Compare that with the more than $250,000 the Biden campaign raised in Champaign-Urbana in 2020 and the more than $100,000 that Trump got from the community.
It’s not as if Democrats in Champaign-Urbana have closed their wallets. They’re giving to other candidates and groups. Emily’s List, for example, has raised $5,895 from local donors. Rep. Adam Schiff, who’s trying to win a Senate seat in California, has raised $4,103 here. Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., has brought in $1,640, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has received $500.
Local Republicans are giving to the Republican National Committee ($2,957), the National Republican Congressional Committee ($2,145) and the National Republican Senatorial Committee ($692). There’s just not a lot of interest (read: money) in the presidential candidates.
Trump is still popular with small-dollar donors outside of Champaign County, particularly those south and east of the two cities, in counties where he piled up percentages of 70 percent or greater in the 2020 election. In Danville, Trump already has raised $8,748 in more than 100 small contributions ranging in size from 5 cents to $450. In deep-red Effingham, where Trump is rock-star admired, he has raised nearly $1,500. He has collected $863.49 from Monticello, including nearly 50 separate contributions from one donor adding up to $217.25.
Campaign contributions to the other Republican contenders are rare: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis got $13,200 from Robert Willenborg, CEO of Effingham-based J&J Ventures Gaming, and $520 from a supporter in Clinton. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has received about $2,000 from a handful of backers in Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon and Monticello. Haley took in a total of about $650.
The brightest area spot for the Biden campaign is Charleston, home of Eastern Illinois University. There, the president has collected about $2,200.
Yes, it’s early in the race, but for now, all signs point to another Biden-Trump encounter, which is hardly the best and brightest America has to offer. The enthusiasm for those two is virtually nonexistent.