One hundred years ago, coal was king in Vermilion County. There were as many as 49 operating mines that employed more than 4,000 people at a time when the county’s population was about 86,000.
Today there are no active coal mines, but there are dozens of less-than-regal scars from the mining process dotting the county’s landscape.
This year, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, thanks to billions of dollars made available from the 2021 federal infrastructure law, will begin work on $75 million worth of mine-reclamation projects statewide, including five sites in Vermilion County. Fifty other locations in Illinois are slated for work this year.
Illinois will receive more than
$1 billion over the next 15 years for mine-reclamation projects funded by the federal so-called Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, who represented Danville in Congress at the time, voted against the legislation, as did most other Republicans.
The Vermilion County work includes remediation at coal-mining locations that date to the 1800s — the first mine in the county opened in 1852 — when there were few regulations on operators, who generally could close mines without repairing obvious hazards.
The oldest site on the local list proposes to secure a vertical opening and repair an embankment at what is called the Brookville Mined Area near Danville. In the late 1800s, Brookville was a small town about 2 miles south of Danville. The remediation work slated for the site calls for securing the old mine opening and shoring up the area around it. The site is on private property but is considered a potential threat to the public, according to the IDNR.
Another project calls for closing a vertical opening at the site of the Brookside No. 4 mine, also south of Danville. An estimated $20,000 worth of work is proposed to reclaim the site and “prevent local youths from entering into the mineworks,” according to the IDNR.
The Nelson and Son mine, also south of Danville, is slated for about $20,000 worth of safety work, mostly to repair a vertical opening. Old maps show that the mine was operating as late as the 1920s.
Two areas west of Danville where strip mining was conducted between 1949 and 1969 are also included on the IDNR’s first-year list of work. The most expensive project in the county this year — and the most expensive in the state — calls for spending an estimated $1.7 million to remove dangerous piles and embankments on private property at the site of the old Harmattan Mine West north of Hillery. All of the cost estimates are preliminary, said IDNR spokeswoman Jayette Bolinski, and won’t be solid until engineering design and construction plans are complete.
Through 1922, Vermilion was the only county in the state to undertake coal removal by strip mining. The huge, steam-powered mining shovel was invented by two Danville men, the Hartshorn brothers, according to the IDNR. Strip mining was ideal because most of Vermilion County’s coal was found in seams near the surface. It was used primarily to power steam engines on trains operating out of Danville and Chicago.
The fifth project would reclaim a dangerous highwall, also on private property, at the former Ayrshire Harmattan strip mine site west of Danville.
There are at least 21 other sites in Vermilion County that require reclamation work and will be on future project lists, Bolinski said.
Amanda Pankau, energy campaign coordinator for the Champaign-based Prairie Rivers Network, said the group is “excited to see the number of projects and that amount of money that is being added to the Abandoned Mine Land program by the state.”
Before passage of the federal infrastructure act, Illinois got less than $10 million a year in federal funding for mine-reclamation work, with the money coming from a tax on coal mining, Pankau said. But because coal mining is in decline nationally, the tax is projected to bring in less money even though there is a backlog of work.
“We’re excited to see the state beginning to fund projects to address acid mine drainage,” she said, explaining that it’s the result of subsurface water from coal mines mixing with surface water, creating highly acidic water heavy in metals and sulfurs that can have harmful effects on aquatic life and plants and animals.
IDNR is asking for public comment on the list of first-year projects. Comments can be sent by May 22 to Lance Range, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Office of Mines and Minerals, 1 Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62702, or emailed to Lance.L.Range@illinois.gov.
Pankau said she hopes the public-comment process also motivates Illinoisans to let the state know about abandoned mine sites and issues that aren’t known yet.
“We need folks around the state to let us know about all this legacy pollution left behind,” she said. “Now is the time to do this work.”
Vermilion County Recorder David Stone has links on his office’s website to information about mine sites and the county’s history of coal mining.
But he said he’s heard little from residents about problematic locations.
“I think over the last two or three years, we’ve had one person come in who wanted to find out more information about mining sites,” he said. “It’s not been a big issue. Wind farms are more of an issue now.”