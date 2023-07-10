Officials in Urbana, disappointed with the official count from the 2020 Census, are leaning toward asking the Census Bureau to undertake a partial special census next spring.
The limited special census would be in areas near the University of Illinois campus, where analysis showed a significant yet inexplicable drop in population between 2010 and 2020. Further, it would allow new housing developments that weren’t open on April 1, 2020, to be included in the updated count.
Urbana’s population dropped from 41,250 in 2010 to 38,336 in 2020, according to the Census Bureau, a loss of nearly 3,000 people. Yet Champaign enjoyed a population gain of more than 7,000 during the same 10 years.
Mayor Diane Marlin was skeptical of the count in her city from the start and continues to be.
“Literally, the (University of Illinois) campus shut down on March 20, and on April 1, they did the census. It was a ghost town” because of the COVID-19 epidemic, she said. “I got really worried then but I didn’t expect to see this big of a drop. I was just shocked, especially after we worked so hard preparing for the census. I had even hoped for a little boost in our population.”
A higher population count is more than a matter of pride. It’s a matter of money. Urbana is short about $600,000 a year with the loss in population, because of the way some federal aid is distributed.
But the city would have to bear the cost of undertaking the partial special census. The most recent estimate from the Census Bureau was $420,000, and that doesn’t include associated costs such as office space, computers, phones and other equipment. All of that would be on Urbana’s dime.
So the city has asked for a revised cost estimate in what Marlin called “a more strategic mapping area.”
She hopes to limit all costs for the partial special census to no more than $600,000, meaning that even with a modest population gain from a new count, the city would gain $100,000 in funds and break even, or better.
“I don’t want to just break even. That’s ridiculous. I want to come out ahead,” Marlin said. “Ideally, we regain several million dollars, which is nothing to sneeze at.”
Urbana’s limited census do-over strategy is two-fold: get a more accurate count from the campus neighborhoods that she believes were undercounted during the pandemic, and include new housing units.
“There are two census tracts that we are focused on, plus a bunch of individual blocks that get us to individual projects that have been built since the 2020 Census,” she said of newly constructed apartment units. “We put blocks together that got us to the Gather project on University Avenue, up to the Retreat, and we’ll take into account the new building on Springfield and Coler” avenues.
Marlin said she hopes the city administration can commit to the partial special census within the next few weeks, propose a budget amendment for approval by the city council, and then begin planning for a count that would take place next spring.
“We get to pick the time. They asked us to pick a time and we said ‘For God’s sake, do it before the (UI) students leave and before they get into finals, and avoid spring break,’” the mayor said. “We’ve got to be very strategic. So it’ll be done February through April, over a several-week period.”
She’s convinced the city can show a healthy increase in population. For one thing, the Illinois Street Residence Hall, home to about 700 students, will be open next spring. It was closed for remodeling in 2020. And hundreds, perhaps thousands, of other students, absent because of COVID-19 in April 2020, will be here.
“It would be nice to get up to our old population, but I’m not sure we’re going to capture that in the blocks we’re counting,” she said. “And the more households you count, the more expensive it is. I don’t know that we’ll get to our 2010 population, but hopefully we can gain a couple thousand.”