For the second straight year, the first week of August has brought more than 100 area high school football players through The News-Gazette’s newsroom.
It’s a fun tradition that we’re proud to continue.
“It’s been refreshing to see and hear from so many high school football coaches and players in our area this past week,” Sports Editor Matt Daniels said. “The first practices aren’t until Monday, and the first games are still a few weeks away, but the buildup and the buzz is real.”
Players from Argenta-Oreana, LeRoy, Georgetown, Watseka and everywhere in between have taken pictures with Anthony Zillis, dished on their love of high school football in our conference room and braved their fear of public speaking for five-minute interviews that you’ll hear soon on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
They’ve also had plenty of fun on our Snapchat account, content that you can see more of by adding our account @news-gazette.
You’ll be able to learn plenty about more than 30 local teams in our preseason special section Aug. 24.
“There’s a ton of potential among the players who have stopped by our office this week,” Daniels said. “It’ll be exciting to see it all unfold on the field underneath the Friday night lights and to provide coverage of all our area high schools once again this upcoming school year.”