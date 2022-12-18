Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
The sight of Sam McGrew with sacks of socks for Champaign-Urbana school children never gets old.
“It’s a heartwarming gesture, a very thoughtful thing to do,” said Dionne Webster, Urbana School District’s Director of Family Engagement and Student Support. “Especially this time of year when so many families are struggling.”
Carrying on a noble Champaign Lions Club tradition of 20-plus years, McGrew delivered 300 pairs of new socks to Webster and Unit 4 Community Outreach Coordinator Lauren Smith on Thursday. They in turn distributed the goods to C-U schools before the holiday break.
“Our club has always tried to be cognizant of what the needs are in the community,” McGrew said. “There is a need for socks and we wanted to help out.”
The pandemic took a toll on the Lions Club, everything from membership to meeting space (they rotate sites for their twice-a-month get-togethers). Still, the sock drive remained a top priority, members kicking in donations and stores like Wal-Mart in Savoy chipping in, too.
This year’s total number of socks was down, McGrew said, but the effort was just as high.
“There was no doubt,” the drive would restart after a year off, he said. “It was important to us to keep it going.”
Interested in helping? Visit champaignlions.org or swing by the club’s next meeting at noon Wednesday at the Regent Ballroom & Banquet Center in Savoy. They’d be happy to see you.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Leadership hunt continues
- Letter from Birdland | Teaching and learning together
- John Frayne | Exploring the depths, heights of human experience
- Alice B. McGinty | Two of the best
- AP PHOTOS: 'Preventive conservation' at Venetian palace
- It's Your Business: Big plans for downtown Monticello's historic red house
- 2022 All-Area volleyball Player of the Year: Allen's time in sand benefits play on hardwood
- 2022 All-Area volleyball Coach of the Year: ALAH's Emily Crossman
- Top of the Morning, Dec. 18, 2022
- History of All-Area volleyball Coaches of the Year
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
{{ type }}
{{ closing.location.name }}
{{ closing.name }}Type: {{ closing.type }}
Date: {{ closing.date | formatDate }}
Information: {{ closing.information }}