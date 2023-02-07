Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Our online story celebrating the 30th anniversary of Andy Kaufmann’s buzzer-beater against Iowa included a fun story from longtime Illini athletic trainer Rod Cardinal — and caught the eye of longtime Illini fans Jim and Lucy Buck of Jacksonville.
First, the story ...
The sheet of paper used by Lou Henson to draw up one of the most memorable plays in Illini basketball history is somewhere in Australia.
Thirty years ago Saturday, Kaufmann drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Iowa 78-77 at the Assembly Hall. In the chaos afterward, Cardinal scooped up sheets of paper from Coach’s clipboard that had been knocked askew by players, coaches and managers scrambling to celebrate on the floor. One of those sheets included Henson’s strategy.
”He was an amazing doodler,” Cardinal said. “X goes here, X goes there, you do that, you do this. In this case, it worked.”
Cardinal tucked the game-winning play in his trainer’s kit for safe-keeping. It stayed there until years later, when he misplaced the kit during the Illini’s offseason trip to Australia under coach Lon Kruger.
”Someone in Australia,” he said, “has the piece of paper with that play on it.”
Now, the connection ...
The Bucks have been season ticket-holders since 2013 and are regulars at Rebounders luncheons, including Monday’s in Champaign. Their love for Illini basketball can be traced to Kaufmann’s decision to play for Henson — and cemented the night he beat the Hawkeyes.
Andy and other students at Jacksonville High used to frequent the Bucks’ business — Eight Wheeler Roller Rink. Lucy said she was nervous Andy would get hurt skating, “and coach (Mel) Roustio would kill me.”
The couple remains huge fans of No. 34.
“He’s our star,” Lucy said. “He put our town on the map when he came to the U of I.”
