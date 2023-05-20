Fisher High School’s Class of 2023 will get a hand from the entire town after receiving its diplomas Sunday afternoon.
Graduates will take part in a parade around the Champaign County village following their commencement ceremony, which is slated to begin at 2 p.m. at the football field across from the school.
“Just a good chance for them to go through town and get the recognition that they deserve from our community,” Fisher Principal Jon Kelly said. “It’s a tradition that (we started during) those COVID years when we couldn’t be inside, and it’s something that has stuck. It’s something we really enjoy.”
The route will start at the football field and span across town by utilizing portions of Park, Sangamon and Front streets.
Fisher’s residents are eager to show their support, as are the high school’s faculty and staff.
“It’s always neat afterwards to get on social media and see some of the pictures that the people take and you see it from all angles,” Kelly said. “It’s nice to see those smiles, it’s nice to see everybody getting involved and really holding up the graduates.
“They certainly deserve it because it’s a memorable experience when you graduate from high school and something that these kids will never forget the rest of their lives.”