TUSCOLA — Lia Patterson’s appreciation for life isn’t based solely upon her track and field exploits at Tuscola High School.
Nor does it only come from the outgoing young woman surrounding herself with a wide cast of supportive family members and friends.
Those both factor into why Patterson almost always has a smile on her face.
Perhaps the only time she doesn’t is while she’s actively competing in a sprinting or hurdling race, or while battling for a loose rebound on the basketball court.
But Patterson’s zest for living is rooted firmly in the earliest moments of her existence. The ones she can’t concretely remember more than a decade later.
“I used to live in Haiti. ... When I was 20 days old, my biological dad and grandma took me to a missionary in hopes that they could get me adopted, for a better life,” Patterson said. “I was only a pound and a half (in weight) when I was born, so it was a miracle that I was alive.
“It was a month later that I realized I was able to cry loud enough to be heard. And now my lungs have carried me through eight state medals.”
Plus the 2023 News-Gazette All-Area girls’ track and field Athlete of the Year award.
Patterson’s sophomore season for coach Drew Sterkel’s Tuscola team concluded with her capturing the area’s only two IHSA girls’ track and field state championships this year.
She placed first in the Class 1A 200-meter dash (24.96 seconds) and 300 hurdles (43.67) on top of ranking second in the 100 hurdles (14.79) and third in the 100 dash (12.42).
This cumulative success played a major role in the Warriors snaring the 1A third-place team trophy in Charleston last month. It marked their second consecutive appearance on that podium after winning a team state championship last season, when Patterson captured four other state medals as a freshman.
“My parents like to make sure I know if God chose me for that miracle, in staying alive against all odds, that he must have big plans for me,” Patterson said. “Because of this, I try to honor him in everything I do, which includes my time on the track.”
Major changes
It took multiple years for Patterson to leave Haiti and move in with her adoptive parents to the United States.
Karen and Brian Patterson were attempting to adopt two young Haitian girls named Carlina and Amanda, but they were informed via email that Amanda recently had been spoken for by another family.
Coincidentally, however, Lia also was looking for an adoptive home just as the Pattersons emailed Haitian officials.
“We found out later that had we not taken her they probably would’ve just helped her die peacefully,” Karen said, “because (she was) a pound and a half in a third-world country.”
That’s how Lia and Carlina, who is a few years older than Lia, became adoptive sisters. They first lived in Omaha, Neb., with their parents before moving to St. Joseph.
The two girls are “night and day different” in their personalities, according to Karen.
“(Lia has) always been tiny, but she’s always been feisty,” Karen said. “There was a little boy (in Haiti) named Moses who was on the spectrum, and he didn’t realize how big and rough he was. And she was the only one that would play with him, even though she was the scrawniest one.”
Lia said she was never afraid to climb trees or get her hands dirty while growing up. This led to some tenuous situations playing outdoors.
“She was with friends and they were at Homer Lake, and she was climbing on the jungle gym, fell down and dislocated her shoulder,” Karen said. “Then a year later she fractured her elbow on the same day. So we’re like, ‘OK, next year you’re not just going out.’”
Lia’s introduction to track and field came through youth field day events, which permit kids to try different outdoor activities while also burning off some energy.
She remembers, during one such field day in fourth grade, completing a 400-meter dash on a cinder track behind St. Joseph Middle School.
“I’m like, ‘Oh, I like running. I’m good at running,’” Lia said. “Let’s keep doing this.”
Lia experienced another field day in fifth grade, this time through a Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp. Hurdling was an option on this particular day.
“Everyone in my group is like, ‘Oh, the hurdles. None of us are doing that. That’s scary,’” Lia said. “I’m adventurous, so I’m like, ‘You know what? What the heck. I’ll jump over a hurdle. I’ll see how it goes.’
“And I tried that, and ever since then I’ve been doing hurdles. ... (I had) helicopter arms, but the passion was there that day. I just knew from then on, I want to run over these for a long time.”
Strong connections and performances
Lia and Karen both express appreciation for some of Lia’s earliest coaches — Zach Steele and Erin Smith at St. Joseph Middle School.
The Pattersons said Steele allowed Lia to explore the events that track and field encompasses, racing in everything between the 100 dash and the 1-mile run. Lia also ran cross-country for a few years, even after transferring into Tuscola’s school district prior to seventh grade.
Lia said that Smith was “the one who really got me to love hurdles for the first time,” when Lia was in sixth grade.
“That was the one and only year St. Joe had a hurdles coach,” Karen said. “And Coach Smith also in the past had coached with Gary, so she’s the one who connected them. So really it was kind of this thing that dropped into her lap.”
Gary is renowned local hurdling coach Gary Spezia. He could be seen along the edge of Eastern Illinois University’s big blue track last month, observing Lia and some other pupils from his wheelchair as they competed in the IHSA girls’ and boys’ state meet.
Lia started working with Spezia just before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of sports in March 2020.
“You can’t come into a workout (with him) thinking, ‘I’m just going to half-do this workout.’ You need to come with a mindset that you want to get better,” Lia said. “We called each other after every single workout and talked about how I felt and how I improved.
“Being with him every other week of track season, it was definitely a huge turning point for me.”
Lia admitted she didn’t put in much solo track and field work early in the pandemic. But when she was permitted to resume team events at Tuscola’s East Prairie Middle School, Lia displayed the potential that she’s only built upon during each of her first two high school seasons.
The IESA state track and field meet did not happen in the spring of 2021 when Lia was in eighth grade. East Prairie instead hosted a large end-of-season meet that contained 17 eighth-grade girls’ teams.
Patterson won three of her four events — the 100 dash (12.93), 400 (58.80) and 100 hurdles (15.43) — and also placed second in long jump behind only current Centennial standout Noelle Hunt.
“The times I had been running that season would’ve been able to take the state record in the 100 hurdles that year,” Lia said.
Breaking through in high school
Lia shone on the IHSA state stage as a freshman last year. She anchored a state-champion 800 relay and earned individual medals in the 200 (second place), 300 hurdles (third place) and 100 hurdles (fifth place).
Great accomplishments, to be sure. And those don’t even touch upon Tuscola winning the 1A team title.
But Lia and her parents soon got to work establishing new goals for Lia’s sophomore campaign. Go under 15 seconds in the 100 hurdles. Dip below 45 seconds in the 300 hurdles. Enter the low-25s in the 200. Try to break the Warriors’ 400 record.
Lia wound up achieving all of these missions.
“The first time she ran (the 400) this season, two days before she told Coach (Sterkel), ‘I just don’t think I’m ready.’ And then the day before she’s like, ‘OK, I think I’ll try it,’” Karen said. “She broke the record (with a time of 58.33), and she held first place in 1A for most of the season with that one race.”
Readers might notice the 100 dash wasn’t mentioned among those aforementioned goals. There’s a reason for that.
Lia wanted to gain more long jumping opportunities this spring as a means of logging less wear and tear on her body. She actually did jump in four meets during the 2023 regular season. Her best of 15 feet, 10 1/2 inches would’ve ranked middle of the pack in the 1A state preliminaries.
Sterkel had other ideas, according to Lia. He wanted to see her in the 100 dash.
“I need to be fast for that. I have the speed, but I don’t have the block explosion,” Lia said of her mindset toward the event. “I’m like, ‘Fine, I’ll do it. We’ll see how it goes.’ And the first time I ran it, I ran like a 13-something.”
Lia didn’t feel she’d be able to drop enough time to become a state contender.
Just four days after her first competitive 100 of the season, she ran another. Her time fell from 13.54 to 12.95.
“Eventually I started running with Kaylin Moreland, an amazing runner from Meridian, and I was able to cut down my time to a 12.27 (in the 1A state prelims),” Lia said. “I’m very surprised at how an event I didn’t even think was a (possibility) ended up being an event I ran at state.”
Lia entered the 1A state finals last month telling Karen and Brian she wanted to leave Charleston with three gold medals and one silver medal.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, Brian. How do we keep her expectations realistic without making her think we don’t believe in her?’” Karen said. “I asked her coach, ‘Is this realistic?’ He says, ‘Yes, but all these other girls have that possibility.’
“So when she came home with two golds, a silver and a bronze, I was blown away.”
Lia’s two state-championship times proved especially impressive.
Her best 300 hurdles clocking of the season prior to state was 45.36. Lia turned in a 44.51 during preliminaries, followed by her state-winning 43.67 two days later.
“She had been working on that sub-45 300 all season and just hadn’t hit it,” Karen said. “She took almost two seconds off in two days, and we’re like, ‘Holy cow.’
“That (was amazing), and then when we realized she broke Alyssa’s record.”
Alyssa Williams was the incumbent Tuscola girls’ track and field star when Lia arrived in high school. Williams was part of three state title wins in the 2023 1A state meet, won back-to-back News-Gazette All-Area Athlete of the Year honors in 2021 and 2022, and now competes for Murray State’s program.
Lia’s 200 result of 24.96 in this year’s 1A state final edged out Williams’ school record by one one-hundredth of a second.
“I was not expecting that,” Lia said. “And Alyssa was at state to cheer me on, so that was just huge.”
“She was sitting with my husband and goes, ‘Well, that didn’t last long,’” Karen added.
“I’m still comprehending (everything that happened at state),” Lia continued. “I can’t even fathom (it).”
Faith coming to the forefront
Lia, of course, found time to celebrate everything the Warriors had pulled off at state this year.
Very little of that occurred in the moment. It’s just not the way she operates. Lia waited until she and her teammates received the 1A third-place trophy in order to really enjoy what had transpired.
“Every coach we’ve talked to, every parent we’ve talked to, they’re just like, ‘She’s so humble. She’s so kind,’” Karen said. “She gets finished (competing), she breathes and then she moves on with her life. ... Her dad and I have been very, very proud of what we heard from the coaches and teams around us.”
It’s not that Karen and Brian don’t encourage Lia to express herself.
In fact, Lia recently started singing on the praise team at Tuscola’s First Christian Church, at which Brian is a worship minister and Karen is a sound booth operator.
But Lia recognizes that her happiness in the athletic realm often is paired with sadness for others.
“We’ve tried really hard to raise (our kids) that God created everyone, everyone has value (and) everyone has something that makes them special,” Karen said. “Lia learned early on to compliment a little thing — like, ‘Oh, I like your nail polish.’ And just seeing how that makes someone’s whole day, she caught on to that pretty quickly and it’s kind of carried her through her whole life.”
Lia became more focused upon her body language while competing after she expressed some outward frustration with her 100 hurdles performance during last year’s state meet.
She traces that growth, plus her relatively reserved demeanor amid victory, back to her religion.
“I definitely think if I didn’t have being a Christian, having my beliefs, that I would act much differently,” Lia said. “I definitely feel like if I didn’t have God, I’d have a much different attitude.
“I’d probably not be as social as I am (either). I’m a very social person. I probably meet about 15 new people throughout each track meet that I go to.”
Lia is feeling good about her track and field trajectory. On top of her positive approach toward the sport, she keeps herself balanced athletically by playing basketball for Tuscola.
Lia helped the Warriors advance to a 1A sectional final this past winter with gritty play in the paint and suffocating defense all around the hardwood.
“One of my greatest fears is ... kids start doing their sport when they’re really young, and eventually when they get to high school they get burned out,” Lia said. “You’re kind of working on the same skills (in both sports), because I’m jumping and sprinting up and down the basketball court.”
What’s next for Lia in her primary sport of choice?
It’ll soon be time for the Patterson to determine some future goals.
“I’ve learned if you have a good mental headspace, more than likely you’re going to have a good track meet,” Lia said. “For the next two years (I’ll focus on) not getting too ahead of myself. ... I feel like, 100 percent, it has a lot to do with how I’m going to grow in the next couple years mentally.”