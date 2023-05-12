CHAMPAIGN — Thirteen years after graduating from the University of Illinois, Chicagoland restaurant owner/developer Raj Patel will be bringing a new restaurant to his college town.
One of Patel's Dave’s Hot Chicken franchise locations will be coming to the former Pancheros Mexican Grill space at 2009 S. Neil St., C.
Patel, who studied accounting and finance at UI’s Gies College of Business before graduating in 2010, is the president/owner of The Hari Group. That Naperville-based business operates three other Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Naperville, Chicago and Melrose Park, plus two more locations in Indiana.
After four years at the UI in Urbana-Champaign, Patel said he’s always been looking at eventually opening a restaurant in the local community.
The Champaign restaurant will be his first Central Illinois location, he said. All his other Illinois restaurants are in the greater Chicago area.
“There’s a soft spot for Champaign,” he said.
The menu for Dave’s Hot Chicken is short and sweet — chicken tenders and sliders (which, Patel said, are actually full-size sandwiches) plus fries, cheese fries, macaroni and cheese, kale slaw, soft drinks and milkshakes.
One challenge with Dave's Hot Chicken is getting potential spice-shy customers past the “hot” in the name, according to Patel.
The chicken can be ordered in a full-range of spices — no spice, a little mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper.
“For people who don’t like spicy, there’s options,” he said.
Plan to sign a waiver if you opt for reaper — it’s “insanely hot,” Patel said.
Some preparation work has been done at the Champaign site, and he hopes to get construction underway in a couple of weeks, he said.
He hopes to get the Champaign Dave’s open this summer before school starts, he said, but that will depend on what delays there may be on getting the equipment.
As for the decor, Dave’s Hot Chicken locations are “super unique,” Patel said.
For each one, he brings in graffiti artists from Los Angeles to provide a unique local community feel. The artists will be spending a day in Champaign looking around before coming in to give the interior location there its own unique look, he said.
In addition to the five Dave’s Hot Chicken locations already open, The Hari Group also operates multiple Dunkin, Tide Dry Cleaners, Currito, McAlister’s Deli and Baskin Robbins franchise locations.