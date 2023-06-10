RANTOUL — Many in Rantoul are grieving the death of an 18-year-old shot to death by a police officer after fleeing the scene of a police stop and holding a gun Wednesday.
Tonia Kirby is one of them. An educator at Rantoul’s Eater Junior High School, she knew the young man, Jordan Richardson, “very well.”
“He was goofy and funny, and he was a teenager,” Kirby said. “He was a pubescent teenager learning his role in life. He pushed the boundaries like most middle-schoolers, but he wanted so much out of life.”
Kirby said many people have been reaching out to her “wanting to find a way, wanting to move forward in a positive direction.”
“This is our second student in a month that we’ve lost to gun violence” — referring to 17-year-old Preston Sullivan, who was shot and killed April 19, a day after getting out of juvenile prison for shooting a woman in Rantoul less than a year previously. No arrests have been made in the case.
One step is a meeting set for 5 p.m. Sunday at The Hope Center in Rantoul, where an open-circle discussion will be held “to try to move forward with positivity for teens in our community,” Kirby said.
The center is located on the second floor of the Rantoul Business Center at 601 S. Century Boulevard.
“Anyone with positive ideas is welcome,” Kirby said. “Leave your weapons at home.”
Kirby said “genuine Black males” who won’t sugar coat things are needed in the lives of young people.
“I don’t know the answer to gun reform or gun violence.”
Tamilka Thompson called the death “a complete tragedy.”
“It’s unfortunate a mother has to bury her child under such hard circumstances,” Thompson said. “We just really want our community to come together and reach our kids. We have to get our kids back on a positive path.”
Thompson said she is not hearing any comments from the Black community on the shooting death, saying the family “should be able to grieve in peace.”
“We need God to wrap his arms around our town. We still have good people here. It’s just unfortunate. Hopefully we can get in one accord and work together.”
Village President Chuck Smith said he has received a number of phone calls from people who believe “this is a White-on-Black issue, those types of things. And it’s not so. The officer was doing his job to protect society and protect his community.
“The results of that are extremely difficult for the community to handle right now. We lost an 18-year-old young man.”
Mood changes at vigil
A vigil was held Thursday night where Herbert “Hub” Burnett of Rantoul spoke — a vigil that Burnett said started positively but ended on a negative note.
Burnett said Mr. Richardson’s mother had asked him to make opening remarks at the 8 p.m. vigil.
“Everything was amazing,” said Burnett of the memorial.
“I talked about Jordan and his legacy. I said, ‘If you care, change some of the things you know you’re doing wrong,’” he recalled.
Burnett, a former high school basketball coach who runs the Bob Fulling Hope Center in Rantoul, a place for young people to gather to learn a variety of life skills, said he had been on the old basketball court just west of Embassy Row for more than an hour after a balloon release tribute.
“It was over, but people didn’t want to leave. I was talking to different students. All of a sudden the energy changed and I got a bad feeling.
“I just knew it was time to go,” said Burnett. “The energy changed, and I needed to get out of there. I was 10 steps from my car when he started shooting. I said, ‘Lord, don’t let no stray bullet hit me.’”
Burnett said he made it to his car and sat there until Rantoul police arrived to what Deputy Chief Justin Bouse called a chaotic scene.
Rantoul officers were not at the event but were not far away, he said.
A chaotic scene
“We are piecing things together as best we can. It was very chaotic with everybody running around,” Bouse said.
He estimated there were 100 or more people gathered when a person approached and started firing a rifle. The only description police have is a Black male in a red shirt, and that bit of information came from only one witness.
“One said toward the crowd. Another said in a southeasterly or southwesterly direction,” he said.
Police believe about 20 shots were fired in pretty quick succession. Recovered shell casings confirmed that the shots came from a rifle.
Bouse said officers found a hole in a garbage can but couldn’t be certain that happened Thursday night. They also learned of a window at a nearby apartment building that was shattered by gunfire. There were people in the apartment, but no one was hurt by it, he said.
Bouse said as officers converged on the area, most people were trying to drive away.
“The ones we could talk to, we got bits and pieces. Investigators are trying to call those that we got field identifications for to put these small pieces together. If you have any information, please call us. What you think is small or insignificant may be crucial to us,” he said.
Meantime, Burnett said even with the gunfire, he was glad to have been present Thursday night because he connected with several young people.
“I handed my number out to 10 former students I hadn’t seen in a while. I know everybody in Champaign and Urbana,” he said. “I told them, whatever you need, I got it. You need hope, you call me. Don’t do anything stupid.”
Burnett said it’s difficult to persuade a young person with little hope to take a job at McDonald’s for minimum wage when older guys selling drugs can lure them into the risky business with prospects of making a thousand dollars a day.