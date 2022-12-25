It was hardly a merry Christmas 80 years ago in East Central Illinois.
A year into World War II, thousands of young men had enlisted in the military or had been drafted and were away from home; rationing of gasoline and other war essentials was underway; University of Illinois President Arthur Cutts Willard said that “education as usual was no longer possible”; and there were constant reminders that life had changed greatly in the last year.
Production of a broad array of consumer goods — cars, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, lawn mowers, typewriters — had stopped. Sugar, coffee, tea and meats were in short supply. Tubes of toothpaste couldn’t be bought unless an empty tube was turned in. Electric train sets were still available as Christmas toys, but their production was limited and supplies were dwindling.
Gasoline rationing, which started on the East Coast, had spread to Champaign-Urbana by mid-December 1942. The typical motorist got an “A” coupon book, which entitled them to 24 gallons of gasoline between Dec. 1 and Jan. 21.
Willard put his big sedan in a garage and started to walk to his office before being picked up by a passing UI patrolman. He said he’d use his university car only when a special visitor came to campus.
“The house (his family home) will get along with its ‘A’ rationing book just like everyone else,” Willard said.
At a Pearl Harbor Day memorial service, the UI president said that at least 5,000 former Illini were in a branch of the armed services and that 40 men, many of them recent graduates, already had lost their lives. The first was William Schick, a lieutenant who died when his plane flew into Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941. Nationally, 6 million men already were in the military, up from 2.1 million a year earlier.
Illinois Bell Telephone ran ads in newspapers urging customers not to make long-distance calls to cities that were war-activity centers, such as Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Houston and Baltimore.
“War can’t wait — not even for Christmas,” the ad said. “So please don’t telephone to war-busy centers on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve unless your call is urgent and necessary.”
The local bus company, missing many of the drivers who had been employed a year earlier and now dealing with shortages of fuel and rubber, asked shoppers to use the buses only between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and to be tolerant of wartime problems.
“A bus wending its way homeward with a jammed-in load of tired, hungry people is not pleasant, but it is far better than the trenches of Guadalcanal or the desert sands of Africa,” said the ad by the Champaign-Urbana City Lines.
Local coal merchants, anxious about a 25 percent cut in their tire supply, told customers to order enough coal to last the winter and not to ask the delivery man to store their coal.
“There aren’t enough men available for this work. Employ the neighborhood handyman, employ boys after school or, if possible, put the coal in yourself,” the ad advised.
Facing a shortage of police and firefighters, the Urbana City Council voted to extend the retirement age for each to 70, a limit that would drop back to 65 a year after the end of the war. The Urbana school board decided that if a high school senior is drafted or enlists and has completed half a semester of satisfactory work, he would be awarded a diploma.
Rantoul, with an increase in population and activity at Chanute Field, faced an electricity shortage that required the village to cancel lighting its community Christmas tree and illuminated holiday decorations. Illinois Iowa Power Company’s gas-manufacturing plant in north Champaign, idle for about eight years, was asked to go back into service by the War Production Board to help extend the nation’s natural-gas supply. Similar arrangements were made in Danville and Decatur.
More than 2 tons of used tin cans were collected in December 1942 from schoolchildren, grocery stores and other institutions in Champaign-Urbana, salvaged so the metal could be recycled into war equipment and food containers for faraway soldiers. About 10,000 pairs of old nylon and silk hose were contributed by local women to the war effort, to be used for power bags, parachutes and other goods.
Home delivery of mail, clogged by shortages of sorters and carriers and by backups on the nation’s railroads, was extended to Sundays in the weeks before Christmas.
“The mails are slow coming in from the terminals,” said Urbana Postmaster Charles Loeb, “because of the lack of transportation facilities to handle the extra load. Evidently, the terminals are jammed with packages.”
But in Thomasboro, the village board ordered taverns to be closed on Sundays because the three bars had become so crowded with staff and airmen from Chanute. Taverns in Rantoul, Penfield, Dewey, Ludlow and other communities near the Army Air Corps base had already been ordered closed on Sundays. The Thomasboro board’s action meant that only Ivesdale and Pesotum in Champaign County had Sunday tavern hours.
Despite the bleakness of the Christmas of ’42, there was optimism about a quick end to the war. An Associated Press story said that Axis forces were on the defensive as American manufacturing awakened.
“Barring some unforeseen internal crackup of Germany, the campaigns to be fought this year (1943) may bring victory in sight by the time the second anniversary of Pearl Harbor rolls around,” said The AP story.
Likewise, University of Illinois history Professor Albert H. Lybyer predicted Germany would be defeated by the end of 1944 and Japan a short time later.
“None of this will be easy going, but we are well past the end of the beginning,” he said, paraphrasing Winston Churchill. “It is not merely a matter of national pride when I say that man for man and weapon for weapon, we are superior to the Japanese and will defeat them.”
There would, however, be two more grim Christmas holidays in Champaign-Urbana before the war ended.