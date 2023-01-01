TAMPA, Fla. — Based on Illini football history, nine victories is a significant accomplishment.
They’re reached (or topped) that number four times in the last 70 years. In the successful early-50s, it was particularly difficult because they were playing just nine regular-season games. Dick Butkus & Co. went 8-1-1 in the UI’s last Rose Bowl success in 1963.
So if these scattered bowl games don’t carry lasting weight for you — or for key opt-outs Devon Witherspoon and the Brown brothers, Chase and Sydney — consider that Bret Bielema’s 8-4 club could reach nine Monday by handling Mississippi State’s Air Raid attack in Tampa.
Even though the late Mike Leach won’t be there to call plays, his unique aerial system will be full-go with quarterback Will Rogers having already thrown for 3,713 yards to a mixture of receivers ... and they’ll be attacking an Illini secondary missing three key veterans.
Ringing in new year
While the immediate concern is Monday at 11 a.m., this is also the kickoff for 2023, a season that’ll require Bielema to produce a passer with Tommy DeVito’s accuracy, restructure the offensive line, find a running back with Chase Brown’s durability and production and rebuild the secondary defense around lone returnee Taz Nicholson (now injured) and without new Purdue head coach Ryan Walters.
Understand first: We can’t predict these future outcomes. Analyzing this two years ago, at the conclusion of Lovie Smith’s 17-39 run, 2022 was projected as a “down year.”
This mistaken view did not take into account Bielema’s ability to retain and significantly develop key members of a Smith regime that concluded 2020 with consecutive losses to Iowa (35-21), Northwestern (28-10) and Penn State (56-21).
Bielema has since won four of five against those three foes, and this season employed 24 Smith recruits among his top 32 “starter-alternates.”
QB carousel
Of the eight (32 minus 24) non-Smith recruits who became “regulars” this season, four are transfers and two are junior-college acquisitions. While rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas shows star potential, Bielema has made limited use of his first two recruiting classes.
First and foremost, Bielema is banking on Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer to take charge as the QB trio of DeVito, Art Sitkowski and Ryan Johnson depart.
Illinois was outbid by Kentucky on its first effort toward North Carolina State transfer Devin Leary. Then Walters and Purdue stepped into the portal to nab Texan Hudson Card, who visited the UI campus on the same weekend with Altmyer.
Purdue has become a pesky rival, defeating Illinois in 14 of 18 games since 2003, hiring Walters and two UI assistants from Illinois, and making a temporary coach-recruiter of NFL great Drew Brees (he also directs the Purdue’s NIL collective).
Even as Jeff Brohm leaves for Louisville, Purdue is staying with its aerial emphasis in hiring Leach product Graham Harrell (he set passing records for Leach at Texas Tech) as offensive coordinator.
Waiting on a decision
One huge key to 2023 is whether Illini defensive tackles Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. return.
They used their strength and mobility to put pressure on rival QBs this season. They’ll be playing Monday and will be well compensated via the NIL if, as is now expected, they return.
This is critical because (1) tackles of this ability aren’t available in the portal, (2) the UI’s multi-year recruiting at the position has been weak and (3) the dropoff would be sharp if they enter the draft. As for incoming Illini recruits, the 21-player list is ranked No. 39 by Rivals.com (No. 8 in the Big Ten) with linebacker JoJo Hayden, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond running back Kaden Feagin and cornerback Saboor Karriem receiving four-star labels. Chicago Simeon receiver Malik Elzy is reported poised to join them after playing in the All-American Bowl Jan. 7.
As for incoming transfers, center Avery Jones is listed No. 89 by Rivals, and tight end Tanner Arkin No. 478. All these ratings, of course, must be considered generalizations. But it is once again clear that Bielema faces the UI’s never-ending requirement of outperforming opponents with higher-ranked incoming players ... which the second-year coach just did in putting Illinois within reach of an infrequent nine-win season.