URBANA — The mother of a Champaign teen who was gunned down while attending a celebration of life for his slain uncle sobbed Tuesday as she struggled to explain her losses to a jury.
Davucci Craig, 21, is charged with the first-degree murder of Keishaun Thatch, 17, of Champaign, and aggravated battery with a gun for shooting Charmeika Brown of Champaign in the back, both on July 2, 2021. She survived.
Shatekia Thatch, a mother of five children, identified photos of her late son, a twin, who was gunned down in the parking lot of the American Legion, 704 N. Hickory St., while attending a “repass” for his uncle, David Dalton Jr.
Mr. Dalton, 32, of Champaign, was the brother of Shatekia Thatch and had been fatally shot on June 20, 2021, in a crowd estimated at 100 at the Country Brook Apartments in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue.
A like number of people turned out to celebrate his life at the Legion 12 days later when the mourning turned violent.
“I heard shots. I was getting ready to come out the door,” said Shatekia Thatch, who was trying to corral screaming, frightened children when someone told her Kieshaun was dead.
“I was still hearing shots and I still went out the door,” she said.
“I stayed with him. I laid with him there and told him I love him,” she said, unable to hold back the tears for the brief time she was on the stand to identify her son as the person killed.
Shatekia Thatch also said that her late son’s twin had told her he saw the shooting and the shooter but “never wanted to cooperate” with police.
“He’s scared,” she testified.
That theme came through with a few other of the 13 witnesses who testified Tuesday in the first day of testimony before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Champaign police Sgt. Austin Massey, the first officer to arrive at the Legion with a trainee, described the scene as “extremely chaotic.” Another officer testified later that a call of an active shooting at the Legion had been broadcast throughout the police department about 3 p.m. so several officers converged.
“There were hundreds of people running and screaming, just chaos,” Massey said, adding that much of the screaming was directed at police.
Massey pulled people away from Mr. Thatch so that he could begin first aid. Removing Mr. Thatch’s shirt he saw bullet wounds — “too many to count at the time.”
Because of the hostile crowd, Massey said ambulance paramedics did a “load and go,” to get Mr. Thatch to Carle Foundation Hospital as fast as possible without first trying to stabilize him.
The victim’s uncle, Calvin Thatch, 36, testified that he had been a lifelong friend of Craig, who hugged him at the Legion in an effort to comfort him over the loss of his brother, Mr. Dalton.
Mr. Dalton and Craig’s sister had children together, Calvin Thatch explained of the families’ connections.
Asked by prosecutor Kristin Alferink if he remembered telling police weeks later that he felt a gun when Craig hugged him, Calvin Thatch said he did not.
“I ain’t gonna lie. I don’t remember all the details,” he said, adding he was inside the Legion when the shooting started and walked outside when the shots stopped. That’s when he saw his nephew on the ground.
Asked about telling police where people stood as they fired, Thatch said he didn’t recall then admitted he did not want to be testifying and was in court only because he’d been served with a subpoena.
Calvin Thatch said he was aware of a fight between his nephew and Craig that had taken place “a year or two back” before the killings but added “I thought it was squashed.”
When Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones tried to cross-examine Thatch about picking up Mr. Dalton’s gun after his fatal shooting 12 days earlier, Thatch became agitated, saying he didn’t think that had anything to do with his nephew’s death. He again said he couldn’t remember when she asked about him telling police there were two sets of shooters at the Legion.
Although the jury did not hear the details, Thatch was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison for picking up a gun that his brother had the night he was killed and shooting in the direction of the people he believed shot at his brother. No one has been arrested for Mr. Dalton’s murder.
Also testifying with a fuzzy memory was Precious Dorris, who said she could not recall being at the repass for Mr. Dalton even though she was recorded on calls made to her boyfriend in the county jail not long after during which they discussed the shooting and her seeing the shooter who killed Mr. Thatch. Dorris told both attorneys she did not remember what was said on the jail calls.
Charmeika Brown testified she was pregnant with her son when she went to the Legion, intending to stop only briefly to take food to Dante Pickens, the father of her children, who was there.
Brown got out of her car and into a Cadillac Escalade with Pickens and two other people. They were visiting when the shooting started. She was in the front seat and identified Craig, Malik Chapple, Derrick Lambert and Christopher Hugger as all firing weapons that day. All have since been charged with weapons offenses and Chapple and Hugger are now serving prison sentences.
Pickens got out of the vehicle, she said, before she saw Craig run behind the Cadillac as he fired.
“I started the car and put it in drive and it felt like something hit me. I drove off toward the front gate, (which was closed) and I ran through it,” she said.
Getting a little way down Hickory Street, Brown stopped the Cadillac and had her cousin drive because she had been shot in the back.
At the emergency room, she admitted she refused to talk to police, saying she was in pain.
It was several months later when she revealed to Champaign police detective Corey Phenicie the names of the men who were shooting.
Another witness, Dontarion Jordan, a cousin to Mr. Thatch, testified he saw Craig shoot Mr. Thatch “a lot of times.”
“Kieshaun was on the ground balled up and Davucci was standing over him still shooting,” he testified.
Jordan said he pulled out his own .40-caliber gun, intending to shoot Craig but it jammed and he couldn’t fire.
“Kieshaun Thatch wasn’t supposed to be out there that day,” said Jordan. “People were looking for him. I didn’t think he was in danger.”
Eyewitness Daphne Dalton, sister to the slain Mr. Dalton and aunt to Mr. Thatch, cried as she described seeing her nephew being shot.
“He hit the ground. I couldn’t move. I don’t know if I was in shock or what,” she testified.
Asked if she could identify the shooter, she cried as she took several seconds to respond.
“I know we share relatives,” she said, eventually saying “I saw Davucci shoot him.”
Daphne Dalton said she saw the previous fight between her nephew and Craig but couldn’t remember exactly when it was or what it was about.
Dynasty Craig, 16-year-old sister of the accused, told the jury she was lying to police when she told them in October 2021 that her brother had confessed to her he killed Mr. Thatch.
She did so, she said, because she was upset that he had killed the family dog on Oct. 12.
“I fabricated a whole bunch of lies because I was sad and clueless,” Dynasty Craig said. “It was a bunch of lies. I didn’t know what I was saying. I found my dog dead so I made up lies to get my brother in trouble.”
Her mother, Markeeta McFarland, also the mother of Craig, said she had left the Legion before the shooting to go buy shoes but was on her way back when another of her children who was there called to tell her of the shootings.
She said her family received death threats after the event and was forced to move into a hotel.
She testified she had heard “rumors on the street” that her son was the killer but never contacted police. “It was a rumor. I didn’t know if it was true.”
McFarland also testified she had never heard that her son confessed killing Mr. Thatch to her daughter before reading it in the newspaper at the time of Craig’s arrest for killing the family dog.
Wrapping up the day’s testimony Champaign police evidence technician Doug Wendt testified that officers collected 106 shell casings from the shootout that came from eight different guns. He was able to determine that seven of the guns were 9 mm handguns and one was a .40-caliber.
Crime scene technicians documented that 32 of the casings were found very near Mr. Thatch while another 34 were found in a northwest corner of the Legion lot. Others were in various spots in the Legion lot, on Hickory Street, and the nearby Sunset Funeral Home and were mixed together, indicating that shooters were moving as they fired.
Sgt. Brad Krauel, a firearms expert, said he examined the four projectiles removed from Mr. Thatch and the one taken from Brown and determined they had been fired from 9 mm guns.
The trial is expected to wrap up Thursday.