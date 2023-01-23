CHAMPAIGN — In a world where people need a scorecard to keep track of area car dealerships, one name has remained constant since the 1940s: Worden-Martin.
Operating for decades on South Neil Street in Champaign and later in Savoy, the company now runs dealerships in north Champaign and Danville.
Started in 1948, three years after the end of World War II, by good friends and Michigan natives Lloyd Worden and Howard Martin, Worden-Martin has continued to thrive in various iterations — first as a used-car dealership and later selling new cars at several locations.
The current dealerships are Illini Nissan and Ford City on Marketview Drive in Champaign and Vermilion Chevrolet/Buick GMC in Tilton.
The company formerly owned Buick/GMC and Subaru dealerships in Savoy before selling them to Serra.
Worden-Martin has several longtime employees now in management positions, including Wayne Weber, who started in 1955, and Chief Operating Officer Mark Pelafos, who joined in 1983.
“It’s treated me well,” the 88-year-old Weber said. “I’ve had 67 years of fun. You can’t beat it. You shouldn’t do it if you don’t like it.”
Weber said Pelafos, whom he started coaching to enter the business at age 14, is the same way.
“He’s like my own son,” said Weber, noting his goal is to be in the business for 85 years.
“I’m at 67 years now,” Weber said. “My title is ‘flunky.’ I don’t need a title anymore.”
Ford City formerly operated at Carriage Center in the 2000 block of South Neil Street in Champaign, while Illini Nissan moved from Savoy.
Worden-Martin was known for its Carriage Center location, which also held Parkhill Oldsmobile-Cadillac and Hill Ford. It was located there from 1968-2013. In the mid-2000s, Worden-Martin was sold to George and Charlie Shapland, the latter of whom currently serves as president and CEO.
Carriage Center “was modeled off a dealership group that Mr. Worden, Mr. Martin and Mr. Weber had seen in Ohio,” Pelafos said. “In 2008, we bought the Curly Lee dealership and moved it into the former Parkhill building when they merged with Sullivan Parkhill. When we grew, we ended up with six dealerships and 280 people.”
Weber grew up in Rockford and came to this area to attend the University of Illinois with a goal of becoming a lawyer.
He earned a degree in finance, but in the meantime, he decided on a whim while walking home with a friend from the Moose Club to give selling cars a try.
“I told him, ‘I’m going to get in the car business,’” Weber said.
He applied to become a salesman, and “within eight months, I was used-car manager,” Weber said.
He’s held about every title Worden-Martin had before eventually moving to the top. He forgot all about law school. Cars were too much fun.
Like many dealers, Pelafos and Weber are car fans. Pelafos has a 1975 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, similar to the one that was his first car. Weber’s favorite car he owned: a 1953 Buick Skylark convertible.
“There’s always been a love affair with automobiles, when you think back with Steve McQueen movies, ‘Gone in 60 Seconds,’” Pelafos said. “People remember their first car for the most part.”
Pelafos said today’s vehicles “are very handsome.”
“They’ve done a nice job,” he said. “People used to think you had to buy a two-door to get a good-looking car. Now the silhouette of a four-door, they’re stunning.”
Pelafos said Worden-Martin sees a lot of customer loyalty, but many people still think the company owns the dealerships in Savoy.
“We are celebrating 10 years this year with Ford City and Illini Nissan located at I-74 and Prospect,” Pelafos said.
Worden-Martin has sold a large number of different makes. One of the most notable was Rolls-Royce from 1975 to 1983, sold to buyers throughout the country. One year, the dealership sold 12 convertibles when the price tag was $280,000. Now they sell for $700,000.
Worden-Martin stopped selling Rolls-Royce when interest rates hit 22 percent.
“Interest rates are nothing now” compared with back then, Weber said.
“I started at Worden-Martin when I was 20,” he said. “We were selling Chrysler Imperial and Plymouth. In 1962, we were the largest Imperial center in the country.”
In those early days, the dealerships were open almost every day until 9 p.m. Now they close at “6 or 7,” he said.
“We had our own leasing company and our own finance company back in the late ’50s and ’60s,” he said. “One time, we had over 400 cars out on lease. We had a big number financed.”
In those days, it was unusual for a dealership to have a leasing program. Most leases were through the automakers, and leasing was not as common. More were financed.
Weber said consumers are driving their cars longer, going from owning them for two or three years to five to six years. The main reason, he said, is because vehicles last longer.
“If you maintain a car properly, you can count on driving it 20-plus years,” Weber said.
Cars in early days were well made but were made of heavy steel. Today’s vehicles have more plastic, and there isn’t as much rust. Before, if a car reached about 80,000 miles, it was time to think about trading it in. Today, “you’re just getting warmed up” when the odometer hits 100,000, Weber said.
“You had to rebuild the carburetor at 20,000 miles,” he said, and you had to put spark plugs in it. “Now, spark plugs will go over 100,000. And oil changes used to be every 2,000 to 3,000 miles. Now it’s 6,000 to 7,000.”