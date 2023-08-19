Sign up for our daily Illini football newsletter here
Ask me to give you an under-the-radar Illinois football player who might have a breakout season and Tanner Arkin makes the list of candidates.
The transfer from Colorado State was good enough going into the 2022 season to be a preseason All-Mountain West choice. The hometown guy (he's from Colorado Springs) grabbed 14 passes for 116 yards. Then transferred to Illinois, where he in a crowded, talented room led by returning starter Tip Reiman
"Tight end has a big role on the team," Arkin said. "We've got a great group of guys that come to work every day, a bunch of hard working dudes. As a group, we're strong and ready to help this team win."
Arkin participated in spring practice and began to learn Barry Lunney Jr.'s playbook. Now he is full speed ahead.
"I'm really dialing in on everything," Arkin said.
Lunney has a history of using his tight ends in prominent roles.
"He likes creating play off us," Arkin said. "It's fun and it's awesome."
Arkin might be here awhile. He's got three years of eligibility left.