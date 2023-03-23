PORT HURON, Mich. — The first-ever NJCAA Division II national tournament game for the Danville Area women’s basketball team didn’t go the way the Jaguars hoped it would.
Instead, 12th-seeded DACC lost 79-75 to Harcum (Pa.) in a first-round game on Wednesday afternoon at SC4 Fieldhouse.
Now, the Jaguars will look to regroup (19-10) after the fifth-seeded Bears (29-2) tied the game at 73 on Macy Brackett’s layup with 56 seconds left in regulation and went ahead for good on Amaris Baker’s jump shot 31 seconds later, as Harcum added some clutch free-throw shooting.
“Once we settled in, we were good. We started stopping the ball, started getting the pressure that we wanted, moving the way we wanted to, hit the shots that we wanted to, getting the right people shots,” DACC coach Erika Harris said. “Honestly, down the stretch man, you know, one-possession game comes down to just some possessions that could have been better down the stretch with us on the coaching end (as well as) the players’ end, but we own it as coaches, so we will be better for the next game.”
Nevaeh Reaves paced the Jaguars with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Alexus Mobley converted on seven of her 13 field-goal attempts to contribute 20 points to DACC’s cause. Brianna Hamilton had 13 points and also pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds.
DACC trailed 35-26 at halftime before mounting a comeback effort that included a 24-18 advantage in the third quarter.
Harcum — which was led by Baker’s 26-point effort — will face Johnson County (Kan.) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Jaguars, meanwhile, play 13-seed Delta (Mich.) (20-12) in an elimination game at noon on Thursday.
“We’re going to have to be one percent better than (Wednesday), regardless of playing the number five seed and only losing by three,” Harris said. “We’re going to have to be one percent better than even we were. I’m excited for the challenge. I know my girls are excited for the challenge and to go and continue to make history.”