DACC's Dameriz Merriweather (0) signals to Waubonsee's Duane Doss (3) after making a three in an NJCAA Division II national tournament quarterfinal game at DACC in Danville on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
DACC's Kendall Taylor (32) and DACC's Terrence Ringo (33) guard Waubonsee's Brice Langford (35) in an NJCAA Division II national tournament quarterfinal game at DACC in Danville on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
DACC's president, Stephen Nacco tells a fan to enjoy the game after serving them at the concession stand before in an NJCAA Division II national tournament quarterfinal game at DACC in Danville on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Danville Area is that close to an NJCAA Division II men’s basketball national championship after outlasting Waubonsee 83-78 late Thursday night in a quarterfinal game.
Nothing about the fourth-seeded Jaguars’ narrow triumph came easily in front of a near-capacity crowd at Mary Miller Gymnasium. The upset-minded Chiefs, who entered the 16-team field as the 12th seed, led for nearly the entire first half.
Waubonsee drained nine three-pointers on 13 attempts in the first half to gain the early momentum.
But the Jaguars (26-4) didn’t waver despite trailing for more than 20 minutes. But once DACC pulled within 41-38 after Lewis Richards hit a three-pointer at the first half buzzer, it was anyone’s game.
"That game right there was, to be honest, probably the best game I've ever coached," DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. "In terms of how well they played, especially in the first half, you're thinking to yourself 'if they make nine threes again in the second half, I don't know how we survive this game.'"
"Luckily, we held them to three in the second half. Those guys played their hearts out, they made it tough for us to do things offensively, they made it tough for us to dig into them defensively, that was an all-around chess match."
Taylor paced the Jaguars with 19 points, Ramelle Arnold chipped in 15 points and Dameriz Merriweather had 14 points.
Niesman keyed Waubonsee with 19 points while remaining on the floor for all 40 minutes.
"I thought they did a good job of denying him, had multiple guys guarding him," Waubonsee coach Lance Robinson said. "I think Joey is the best player in the country, any time he has the ball in his hands, that's what we want."
Next up for the Jaguars? A quick turnaround with a spot in the national title game on the line when DACC faces eighth-seeded Macomb (Mich.) (27-7) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
"The mindset is stick with the gameplay and go win another one," Merriweather said. "That's our goal."
Beth Garlick,left, and Donna Dunham follow Director Peggy Maruffo as they sing the National Anthem with the rest of the Danville Sweet Adalines before a first-round game of the NJCAA Division II national tournament at DACC in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
DACC's Dameriz Merriweather (0)s tasks down as Johnson County's Ryan Gordon (22) and Johnson County's Tymer Jackson (1) go up to guard him in a first-round game of the NJCAA Division II national tournament at DACC in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Johnson County's Ryan Gordon (22) and DACC's Stephen Atkinson (22) and DACC's Terrence Ringo (33) in a first-round game of the NJCAA Division II national tournament at DACC in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
DACC's Dameriz Merriweather (0) tries to keep the ball in bounds in front of DACC's head coach DaJuan Gouard, the bench and the ref in a first-round game of the NJCAA Division II national tournament at DACC in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
DACC's Lewis Richards (10) and Johnson County's Xavier Kahube (13) and Johnson County's Seth Chargois (12) in a first-round game of the NJCAA Division II national tournament at DACC in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Johnson County's Xavier Kahube (13) watches as DACC's Terrence Ringo (33) picks up a loose ball in a first-round game of the NJCAA Division II national tournament at DACC in Danville on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
