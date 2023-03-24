DANVILLE — Two wins away.
Danville Area is that close to an NJCAA Division II men’s basketball national championship after outlasting Waubonsee 83-78 late Thursday night in a quarterfinal game.
Nothing about the fourth-seeded Jaguars’ narrow triumph came easily in front of a near-capacity crowd at Mary Miller Gymnasium. The upset-minded Chiefs, who entered the 16-team field as the 12th seed, led for nearly the entire first half.
Waubonsee drained nine three-pointers on 13 attempts in the first half to gain the early momentum.
But the Jaguars (26-4) didn’t waver despite trailing for more than 20 minutes. But once DACC pulled within 41-38 after Lewis Richards hit a three-pointer at the first half buzzer, it was anyone’s game.
"That game right there was, to be honest, probably the best game I've ever coached," DACC coach DaJuan Gouard said. "In terms of how well they played, especially in the first half, you're thinking to yourself 'if they make nine threes again in the second half, I don't know how we survive this game.'"
"Luckily, we held them to three in the second half. Those guys played their hearts out, they made it tough for us to do things offensively, they made it tough for us to dig into them defensively, that was an all-around chess match."
Kendall Taylor gave DACC its first lead of the game with a layup that lifted the Jaguars to a 56-55 lead with 13:45 remaining in regulation.
Brice Langford, David Robinson and Niesman combined to key an 9-2 scoring stretch during the next five minutes before Taylor responded with a traditional three-point play that tied the game at 64.
From there, the Jaguars buckled down and ultimately connected on 34 of their 43 free throws.
"It's important to get to the line," Taylor said. "It's free points and it's a time to rest, so it's important to get to that line. Especially getting their guys in foul trouble, that helped us out."
Taylor paced the Jaguars with 19 points, Ramelle Arnold chipped in 15 points and Dameriz Merriweather had 14 points.
Niesman keyed Waubonsee with 19 points while remaining on the floor for all 40 minutes.
"I thought they did a good job of denying him, had multiple guys guarding him," Waubonsee coach Lance Robinson said. "I think Joey is the best player in the country, any time he has the ball in his hands, that's what we want."
Next up for the Jaguars? A quick turnaround with a spot in the national title game on the line when DACC faces eighth-seeded Macomb (Mich.) (27-7) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
"The mindset is stick with the gameplay and go win another one," Merriweather said. "That's our goal."