The second offseason of Shauna Green’s tenure in Champaign has been a busy one to start. Illinois added some frontcourt help in graduate transfer center Camille Hobby from North Carolina State and Duke forward Shay Bollin, while assistant coach Ryan Gensler left the program to take a head-coaching job at Akron and was replaced later by former Stanford assistant coach Britney Anderson.
N-G women’s basketball writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. discussed those topics — and more — during an phone interview with Green:
Nearly two months removed from a 70-56 loss to Mississippi State in a First Four game of the NCAA tournament, what has the offseason been like for you?
“From end of season until now, there really hasn’t been much of a break. It’s just been, it’s really been just jumping into, you know, recruiting and the transfer portal. We gave our kids pretty much two and a half, three weeks. We gave them some time off from workouts. They didn’t have to be in. Now, we have started up postseason workouts.
"In that time too, we met with our team and had end-of-year-meetings and sat down with each person and just talked about kind of the year. You know, now, in this day and age, are you staying here? Are you going? That was right after season, as well. Then, it’s been recruiting and taking care of our current roster.”
Taking more of a big-picture look at women’s college basketball, and the Big Ten specifically, when you see the run Iowa made to the title game, how do you think that raises the profile of the league since it had been some time since a Big Ten team made the Final Four stage before the Hawkeyes did so? What can last season’s New Year’s Day win against Iowa show your team about this group’s capabilities?
“First off, it’s great just for women’s basketball, just the exposure and the ratings and people watching and talking about women’s basketball. The Final Four, it was just unbelievable ... that’s hopefully going to continue to raise awareness of our game and then obviously we were Iowa’s biggest supporters throughout.
"We wanted them to go as far as possible and win the whole thing for the Big Ten Conference and to represent and also because we beat them. Yeah, it was one game, but we still beat them. I think we were right there with other teams, and so we understand what we can do. We understand what it looks like when we fall short and now it’s just about finishing. We have to play 40 (minutes). We have to finish.
"That’s our mindset right now is just finishing everything that we do, so going into those same games next year we’re not having a little small lapse, a quarter or five, six minutes where we don’t do what we need to do and we end up losing the game because of that span and so overall Iowa’s success, Maryland’s success, Indiana, all of those guys in the NCAA tournament, it was just great for our league and I think proved that this was the best women’s basketball conference in the country last year.”
A lot was made of LSU’s Angel Reese taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in the final minutes of the national championship game. What did you make of that situation and do you think that kind of rivalry is good for the sport, in general?
“I think it’s good. The only thing that kind of upset me was all the talk was about that stuff. Let’s just talk about how unbelievable a game it was and how great Angel Reese is and how great Caitlin Clark is. Yes, they’re talking trash, but that’s just part of the game of basketball and that’s good.
"The men’s side they do it and ESPN’s not talking about two guys talking trash to each other. I think it was great for the game. I love the rivalry. I love the competitive spirit between all of the players in that championship game and I just think it’s great. They are two competitive kids that are great in what they do.”
You referenced it somewhat earlier, but a record 9.9 million people tuned in to ABC to watch LSU beat Iowa in the national title game. What does that say about the momentum women’s basketball is building? What do you think has led to the growth of the sport?
“First off, I just think the brand of basketball it’s just fun to watch. You have really, really elite players on the floor and they’re fun to watch, right. Caitlin Clark is fun to watch. Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, you go down the line, Monika Czinano ... it’s fun to watch.
"I also think their personalities and their competitiveness I think that even brought more attention and even more excitement about it. I was at the semifinal game in Dallas (between Iowa and South Carolina) and that atmosphere, I’ve been to a lot of Final Four games, and that atmosphere in there was special. That place was packed. It was the best I’ve ever seen.
"Then, obviously, the championship game, I watched on TV. I hope that’s the standard going forward. That we have sellouts and 10 million people watching these games, because this game is a great game and it’s played at an elite level with really, really talented players.”
Switching back to your program, when you go about building a roster whether through the portal or high school recruiting, what do you see as the ideal way to construct a team?
“I know we’re always going to continue to recruit high school, the right high school kids that fit what we do and we believe can help us compete for championships, but I also think now with the portal, you know, you can utilize it to fill gaps, to fill holes, to fill needs and that’s kind of our approach.
"I don’t ever want to be all portal. I don’t want to be all every year we’re taking a grad transfer, which I also think that’s going to die down within the next few years because of COVID years are not going to be there anymore. But we’re always about fit and taking each individual player case by case. ... We’re always going to evaluate what we need, the situation, and then who we want to fill that and so more an individualized attack but definitely we’ll continue to recruit high school kids and develop them, because that’s what we’ve had success with.”
Now, in year two in charge of this program after getting Illinois back to the NCAA tournament for the first time in two decades, what do you view as the next step you want to see this program take?
“I just think we have to win some of those close games. It’s pretty simple. We took care of mostly every game we needed to take care of. We didn’t have any bad losses, per se. Maybe a Delaware, but that goes again back to doing what we’re supposed to do and finishing and focusing on 40 minutes. In this league, we have plenty of opportunities to play top-20, top-10 teams and we have to get a couple of those.
"Last year, if we have gotten a couple of those, then you know our seeding (for the NCAA tournament) would have been different and it would have looked different, but you know we took a great first step this past year and we have to continue to remember to do what has gotten us the success and taking care of business we should take care of and then we have to finish more of those games against that upper echelon, those top-four teams in the conference.”
When you look at the roster and you have Brynn Shoup-Hill who was a regular starter at the 4 and Kendall Bostic at the 5 and you also added a 6-3 center in Camille Hobby through the portal, do you see Kendall as potentially someone who can play as a stretch four for you next season?
“I have thought about that a lot. I really do think that we can play with Kendall at the four. We can really mix and match some things, because obviously, Kendall is going to play a ton of minutes for us next season and we need Kendall on the floor. It could give a different look and that’s where one of my big things is we continue to expand her range and to really this summer work and rep the three-point shot and being consistent.
"She has a beautiful shot from 15-17 feet and just finding ways to get her in that position to take those shots and just to make her feel comfortable from there. But no doubt we want versatility to be able to bump people and have them go from the 5 to the 4, the 4 to the 5 and everything in between.”
As far as the late spring and summer is concerned, what does the schedule look like for your team? Are you considering a foreign trip, like with Brad Underwood’s men’s basketball team going to Spain in August?
“We’re not going on a foreign trip this summer, but we’re looking at going the next summer, so the following August. After finals, they’ll all go (home) or do what they have to do. Then, on June 10th, we all get back together. They come back to campus and start classes on the 12th. We’ll rolling for eight weeks and then they get a couple of weeks off in August before we start up with the fall semester.
"This summer, I feel like I’m five years in compared to last summer. There’s just a clear vision of what we need to continue to get better at, what we need to work on and who needs to work on what individually and then collectively. I’m really excited about this postseason and then this postseason is going to be critical in how this next year goes.”
You spoke candidly about how happy you were for Ryan Gensler getting to fulfill a dream in landing his first job as a head coach at Akron, but he’s also been a longtime assistant for you. What were the emotions of Ryan leaving?
“It’s bittersweet. Ryan’s the assistant on my staff and the person on my staff that I had been around the longest. I mean we go back eight years total and six years out of my seven total as a head coach Ryan has been by my side. It’s someone that’s family to me. I love him to death. He’s meant so much for our programs throughout the years and our kids throughout the years, but you know, if our coaches leave here, I want them to go and fulfill their dream, just like I had the opportunity to do.
"I could not be more happy for him and more excited for him to fulfill a dream of his to be a head coach and he’s in a good spot. If it was a job that I didn’t think was good, I would have told him that, but he’s smart. He knows. He was only going to leave here for a good job, and so, I’m so excited. He’s going to go there and kill it.”