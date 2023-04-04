On Sunday afternoon, LSU cut down the nets at American Airlines Center with a
102-85 win against Iowa. Can the Tigers win another national title next year? Good question. One that N-G women’s college basketball writer and AP Top 25 voter Joe Vozzelli Jr. tries to answer with his way-too-early Top 10 for the 2023-24 season:
1. Connecticut
Is this the season we see the best version of Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd? If so, the Huskies are the team to beat. Few teams can match the talent level of UConn with Bueckers, Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl. Health has been the issue with Fudd in and Bueckers both dealing with knee injuries this past season.
2. LSU
Alexis Morris — aka Lex Luthor — will be missed with the 5-foot-6 guard out of eligibility. The Tigers don’t win the program’s first national title without Morris, who averaged 16.9 points and 3.8 assists in the NCAA tournament. The returns of Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and Kateri Poole still give LSU a strong chance at a title defense.
3. Iowa
That Caitlin Clark isn’t eligible for the WNBA draft until 2024 has the national runner-up Hawkeyes as one of the favorites to cut down the nets a year from now in Cleveland. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder will have to absorb the losses of Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock. Having Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin take advantage of their COVID year helps matters. Rising sophomore Hannah Stuelke steps into Czinano’s big shoes next season.
4. Utah
Returning every starter from last season’s Sweet 16 team (lost to LSU) means Lynne Roberts‘ team is a Final Four contender. Alissa Pili should be a preseason First Team All-American after the Anchorage, Alaska, native and Southern California transfer had a resurgent first season with the Utes. Only Reese had a bigger effect on her new team in the 2022-23 season.
5. Indiana
March didn’t go well for the Hoosiers. Indiana lost a big lead to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Miami. Grace Berger will ply her trade in the WNBA next season. Chloe Moore-McNeil and Yarden Garzon are ready to fill Berger’s role, while forward Mackenzie Holmes is among the top returning players in the country.
6. Ohio State
The Buckeyes were a different team when Jacy Sheldon was healthy. Her return is huge for Kevin McGuff and Co. Pairing Sheldon with Cotie McMahon, who looks to be one of the game’s next big stars, makes Ohio State a Final Four-caliber team. Rikki Harris and Taylor Thierry are capable playmakers and scorers, as well.
7. South Carolina
There’s a changing of the guard in Columbia with Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke both bound for the WNBA. Boston could be the top overall pick. The pressure is also somewhat off the Gamecocks. Dawn Staley turns the team over to Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso. Doubt South Carolina at your own peril.
8. UCLA
It could be argued a young Bruins roster overachieved in reaching the Sweet 16. UCLA, after all, was the youngest team in the NCAA tournament field. Remarkable considering senior Charisma Osborne was the Bruins’ best player. Osborne has declared for the WNBA draft, meaning Kiki Rice, a sophomore, will take over as UCLA’s top player. Rice has plenty of talent around her, including classmates Londynn Jones and Gabriela Jaquez.
9. Notre Dame
How healthy will Olivia Miles be in early November? Not much is known about the extent of the knee injury that ended the star guard’s season just before the NCAA tournament. The Irish showed that Sonia Citron and Maddy Westbeld can lead, with Notre Dame getting to the Sweet 16 without Miles. Miles at 100 percent installs the Irish as the clear-cut favorites to win the ACC.
10. Stanford
It was an odd year for the Cardinal. That free-flowing, fluid offense that had been a staple under coach Tara VanDerveer went missing at key times (like against Mississippi in a second-round NCAA tournament loss at Maples Pavilion). This is now Cameron Brink‘s team, with Haley Jones‘ departure leaving a scoring and ball-handling void for Stanford.