The sheet of paper used by Lou Henson to draw up one of the most memorable plays in Illini basketball history is somewhere in Australia.
Thirty years ago Saturday, Andy Kaufmann drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Iowa 78-77 at the Assembly Hall.
In the chaos afterward, longtime Illini athletic trainer Rod Cardinal scooped up sheets of paper from Coach's clipboard that had been knocked askew by players, coaches and managers scrambling to celebrate on the floor. One of those sheets included Henson's strategy.
"He was an amazing doodler," Cardinal said Friday. "X goes here, X goes there, you do that, you do this. In this case, it worked."
Cardinal tucked the game-winning play in his trainer's kit for safe-keeping. It stayed there until years later, when he misplaced the kit during the Illini's offseason trip to Australia under coach Lon Kruger.
"Someone in Australia," he said, "has the piece of paper with that play on it."
Here's how it played out, via The News-Gazette's Bob Asmussen:
With 1.5 seconds left against No. 9 Iowa and his team trailing by two points, T.J. Wheeler took the ball from the official.
The previous two days in practice, Henson had the team working on the same last-second play. With no luck.
"You could hear the coaches mumble, 'We're not going to be able to run this play,' because I couldn't throw it straight," Wheeler said.
At first, Iowa had two players in front of Wheeler, which would have made the pass more difficult. But 6-foot-10 Acie Earl dropped back, leaving Jay Webb — still a big target to throw over since he checked in at 6-8 — as the only defender in front of the 6-4 Wheeler.
But Illini guard Rennie Clemons helped out, setting a screen on Webb, giving Wheeler a clear look down the court.
"I remember Coach yelling at Rennie to come and set the pick," Wheeler said.
There were two options: Deon Thomas in the opposite lane or Kaufmann just past midcourt.
"Andy broke open," Thomas said. "That was a better path than trying to throw it to me."
All the practice paid off for Wheeler, who hit Kaufmann in stride.
"T.J. threw it perfectly," Kaufmann said. "I wanted to get a good shot instead of a desperate one. The shot went back to basics where it was all about form."
Kaufmann followed his plan. One "gather me" dribble and a shot. Swish.
Bedlam at Assembly Hall.
"That game was like the basketball gods telling us, 'Hey, it's going to be all right,' " assistant coach Jimmy Collins said. "When the shot left his hand, it looked like it was going in slow motion, but it always looked as if it was going in."
"The team that was supposed to win won," Thomas said.
After the shot, Kaufmann was buried by teammates and fans.
"I got pinned," Kaufmann said. "The weight got heavier and heavier. I couldn't move. I was just waiting for people to get off. I was helpless to whatever happened."
Wheeler, who threw the winning pass, hugged Collins. In front of the Iowa bench.
"I wasn't getting in that pile," Wheeler said. "We're jumping and celebrating."
When the pile cleared, the players sprinted off to the locker room.
Being forever linked is a good thing for Kaufmann and Wheeler.
"Me and Andy got really close," Wheeler said. "My first couple years here, he helped me out a lot. We roomed together on the road. I got to know him and his family."
Twenty-five years later, Wheeler can't believe the way the game ended.
"There were so many crazy, freakish plays that happened in five seconds," Wheeler said.
Now, the secret can be told: On his final pass, Wheeler thinks he stepped on the end line. Today, with replay, the basket might have been waved off.