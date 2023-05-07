The season won’t tip off for six months. Schedules are still a few months away from getting released.
And finalized rosters? Yeah, right. All of these questions need answers before the 2023-24 season gets underway.
But that doesn’t stop N-G college basketball writer and Associated Press Top 25 voter SCOTT RICHEY from diving into the sport he loves to cover, with his first version of how he’d fill out his AP Top 25 ballot today (More, D-3-4):
1. Duke
Kyle Filipowski’s decision to return to Duke for his sophomore season probably cost the Blue Devils five-star forward Mackenzie Mgbako, but that’s a trade Jon Scheyer would make every time. Filipowski’s return, along with Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell plus four other incoming five-star freshmen, means Duke is still Duke and an even better version than last year’s team.
2. Kansas
The Jayhawks jumped into the top two Thursday with a commitment from Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson. It’s not every day you can add an All-American center. Kansas also picked up one of the best shooters in the portal in Towson guard Nick Timberlake, plucked Arterio Morris from Texas and brings back veterans Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr.
3. Connecticut
Losing Adama Sanogo — he declared for the NBA draft and doesn’t appear likely to return — hurts the reigning national champions. So does losing likely first-round pick Jordan Hawkins. But they remain a contender with Donovan Clingan coming back for his sophomore season with a trio of five-star freshmen on the way. Should Andre Jackson come back, UConn could jump to No. 1.
4. Marquette
Shaka Smart and Co. are still waiting on a draft decision from Olivier-Maxence Prosper, but it looks promising for the Golden Eagles either way. Mostly because Big East Player of the Year and All-American point guard Tyler Kolek is coming back, along with leading scorer Kam Jones and the bulk of last year’s rotation that yielded 29 wins and a Big East title.
5. Michigan State
There were questions last offseason when Tom Izzo didn’t make a single move in the transfer portal. Sticking with his guys worked, with the Spartans reaching the Sweet 16. Michigan State is following a similar path this season. Every key rotation player should be back, and the No. 4 recruiting class in the country will provide talented reinforcements.
6. Florida Atlantic
The Owls have been a clear winner in the transfer portal this offseason. Fresh off a Final Four appearance and long-term extension, Dusty May hasn’t actually added any transfers to his roster. He and FAU are winners because nobody is leaving. Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin are going through the pre-draft process, but they should return along with everybody else.
7. Houston
Jumping to the Big 12 will be a new challenge for the Cougars. Just assume Kelvin Sampson will figure it out. Houston is moving on without Marcus Sasser, Tramon Mark and Jarace Walker, but Jamal Shead returns, LJ Cryer is making a now intraconference move from Baylor, and Temple transfer Damian Dunn becomes the big guard in another talented backcourt.
8. Gonzaga
How Gonzaga fares in the post-Drew Timme era will be fascinating given how central the All-American forward was for the Bulldogs’ success during his time in Spokane, Wash. The transfer score of point guard Ryan Nembhard (Creighton) and power forward Graham Ike (Wyoming) on the same day in April was huge so the Bulldogs can pair them with Nolan Hickman and Malachi Smith.
9. Creighton
Creighton’s fortune’s will change depending on the NBA draft process. Defensive stalwart Ryan Kalkbrenner is likely to return, giving the Bluejays an interesting 1-2 with Baylor Scheierman, and Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth is their Nembhard replacement. But getting Arthur Kaluma and Trey Alexander back from the draft would make Creighton a top five team.
10. Purdue
This could be too low if All-American center Zach Edey returns to West Lafayette, Ind., for his senior season, which seems to be a legitimate possibility. It will also be incredibly too high for the Boilermakers if he doesn’t given Matt Painter wouldn’t have a star to build around like Edey, Jaden Ivey and Carsen Edwards in previous years.
11. Alabama
Nate Oats has the basketball part of his job figured out. The other stuff is questionable. Alabama is never hurting for talent, and the 2023-24 Crimson Tide won’t be any different with Mark Sears likely pulling out of the draft to team up again with Rylan Griffen and Charles Bediako. Adding Hofstra guard Aaron Estrada out of the portal only ups the talent ante.
12. Kentucky
Odds are Oscar Tshiebwe returns for his final season of eligibility. There’s no real place for him in the NBA, and the money will be better with the Wildcats. Kentucky might have lost most of the rotation pieces around Tshiebwe to the portal, but an infusion of five-star talent — five of them in the 2023 class, including three of the top six — should be enough.
13. Texas A&M
Returning four starters is a good place to start for the Aggies after they won 25 games and earned a No. 7 seed in the NCAA tournament last season before Penn State bounced them in the first round. Buzz Williams will need to replace one-year rental guard Dexter Dennis, but he has an in-house option in Manny Obaseki and added Eli Lawrence (Middle Tennessee) and Jace Carter (Illinois-Chicago).
14. Arkansas
The master of the transfer portal has been at it again this offseason, with Eric Musselman adding Tramon Mark (Houston), Khalif Battle (Temple) and El Ellis (Louisville) to remake his backcourt with Davonte Davis the lone returner. The frontcourt will take care of itself with a healthy Trevon Brazile playing next to incoming five-star freshman Baye Fall.
15. Texas
Landing Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas and losing five-star recruit Ron Holland in the same day was perhaps a net positive for Texas. Holland probably would have spent a single season in with the Longhorns and Abmas comes in as one of the best scorers in the nation to likely pair with Tyrese Hunter, Dillon Mitchell and Dylan Disu.
16. Saint Mary’s
Four of the top-seven scorers will return for the Gaels after they went 27-8 last season and split the West Coast Conference title with Gonzaga. At the top of the list is Aidan Mahaney, who was a revelation as a freshman averaging 13.9 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range and will pick up more point-guard duties with Logan Johnson no longer around.
17. Auburn
The only notable departures for the Tigers this offseason were freshmen Chance Westry (Syracuse) and Yohan Traore (UC Santa Barbara). Both were top-40 recruits, Traore a five-star, and neither really played last season. Back for Bruce Pearl, though, will likely be the top seven scorers from last year’s 21-13 team once they realize they won’t be drafted.
18. Miami
Does 73-year-old coach Jim Larranaga need to add to his roster still this offseason? Definitely. Jordan Miller exhausting his eligibility after the 2022-23 season and Isaiah Wong deciding he’s done with college make it necessary. But the trio of Norchad Omier, Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar should keep the Hurricanes competitive at or near the top of the ACC standings next season.
19. Tennessee
Santiago Vescovi opting in for a fifth year and the probably return of a healthy Zakai Zeigler off ACL surgery gives Tennessee a solid foundation. Transfer wings Chris Ledlum (Harvard) and Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado), plus three players unlikely to be drafted that should return to Knoxville, Tenn., will keep the Vols relevant in the competitive SEC.
20. San Diego State
The Aztecs will move on without Matt Bradley and Keshad Johnson, but the rest of central figures in last season’s run to the national championship game should return for the Mountain West power. And a backcourt of Darrion Trammell and Lamont Butler Jr. is quite the foundation to keep building on for San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher.
21. Southern Cal
The big news last month was Boogie Ellis changed his mind and decided a fifth year at USC wasn’t such a bad idea. Ellis’ return coupled with the arrival of five-star freshman Isaiah Collier — the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class — gives the Trojans a potent backcourt. Adding Kobe Johnson, Joshua Morgan and Vincent Iwuchukwu to the mix makes USC a Pac-12 title contender.
22. North Carolina
Call it addition by subtraction. North Carolina coach Hubert Davis remade his roster this offseason after the Tar Heels went from preseason No. 1 to failing to make the NCAA tournament. Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis return, but the rest of the Tar Heels’ lineup could be newcomers led by Harrison Ingram (Stanford) and Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame).
23. Baylor
Does Baylor have to completely rebuild its backcourt after losing LJ Cryer, Keyonte George and Adam Flagler from last season’s 23-11 team? Yes. Can Scott Drew, somehow about to start his 21st season in Waco, pull it off? Yes. Incoming five-star freshman Ja’Kobe Walter will certainly help. So will four-star freshman Miro Little and VCU transfer Jayden Nunn. Add in Jalen Bridges and Langston Love, and Baylor looks formidable again.
24. West Virginia
The Mountaineers did as well in the transfer portal the past two seasons as any team. Last year it was Tre Mitchell (Texas), Joe Toussaint (Iowa) and Jose Perez, who had to sit out after an incredibly late transfer when Manhattan coach Steve Masiello was fired the week the season started. This year, it was Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa and Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards.
25. Arizona
Only Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larson return after playing more than 20 minutes per game last season. The Wildcats will need more from former five-star guard and Urbana Middle School player Kylan Boswell. They doubled down on their backcourt by adding Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley, but that can’t be the only move Tommy Lloyd makes.