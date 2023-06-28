Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Potential men’s basketball roster moves can still be made in the Big Ten heading into the upcoming season, but the available players in the transfer portal might not be the kind that can swing a season. The game-changers are known commodities, and beat writer Scott Richey is ready to take a first crack at an All-Big Ten Team:
FIRST TEAM
Tyson Walker, Sr., G, Michigan State
Boo Buie, Sr., G, Northwestern
Jahmir Young, Sr., G, Maryland
Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois
Zach Edey, Sr., C, Purdue
Richey’s take: The rest of the top players in the Big Ten were probably hoping Edey wouldn’t return to Purdue for a fourth season. He’s essentially a lock for Big Ten Player of the Year honors, and it will take a monster season from somebody else — if not a touch of voter fatigue — to knock the 7-foot-4 double-double machine from the top spot. There could be a case for Shannon if Illinois goes point guard-by-committee and he ratchets up his playmaking for his teammates as much as himself. It will take that high level of “do-everything” production to unseat Edey, who likely enters the 2023-24 season as the preseason national player of the year, too.
SECOND TEAM
A.J. Hoggard, Sr., G, Michigan State
Ace Baldwin, Sr., G, Penn State
Keisei Tominaga, Sr., G, Nebraska
Coleman Hawkins, Sr., F, Illinois
Clifford Omoruyi, Sr., C, Rutgers
Richey’s take: Any of these five could leapfrog one of the aforementioned first-team five listed and take home top honors for themselves. Hawkins turning all of the talk about his potential into actual on-court production might wind up with the strongest case given how many different ways he can affect the game. But it could be a free-for-all for any and all of the guard spots with no one star backcourt player. Baldwin doubled as Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year last season at VCU, Hoggard might be the best distributor in the conference and Tominaga averaged 19.4 points in his final 10 games last season.
THIRD TEAM
Xavier Johnson, Sr., G, Indiana
Bruce Thornton, So., G, Ohio State
Tony Perkins, Sr., G, Iowa
Dawson Garcia, Jr., F, Minnesota
Julian Reese, Jr., F, Maryland
Richey’s take: Rounding out an All-Big Ten ballot might be as tricky next March as it was this past season with some clear “have to have” type players but more than enough parity in a deadlocked league to give multiple players a long look. What should be another season of struggles will hurt Garcia’s case, but that doesn’t change the fact he’s one of the better big men in the conference after putting up 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds a game in 2022-23. Reese gets the nod over teammate Donta Scott, but Johnson, Thornton and Perkins could all be — and well might be — surpassed by one of their own teammates when it comes to postseason honors.