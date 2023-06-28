To subscribe, click here.

Potential men’s basketball roster moves can still be made in the Big Ten heading into the upcoming season, but the available players in the transfer portal might not be the kind that can swing a season. The game-changers are known commodities, and beat writer Scott Richey is ready to take a first crack at an All-Big Ten Team:

Zach Edey has been a nightmare for opponents with the 7-foot-4, 305-pound center from Toronto becoming a double-double machine at Purdue. Edey tallied 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds last season as a junior.

FIRST TEAM

Tyson Walker, Sr., G, Michigan State

Boo Buie, Sr., G, Northwestern

Jahmir Young, Sr., G, Maryland

Terrence Shannon Jr., Sr., G, Illinois

Zach Edey, Sr., C, Purdue

Richey’s take: The rest of the top players in the Big Ten were probably hoping Edey wouldn’t return to Purdue for a fourth season. He’s essentially a lock for Big Ten Player of the Year honors, and it will take a monster season from somebody else — if not a touch of voter fatigue — to knock the 7-foot-4 double-double machine from the top spot. There could be a case for Shannon if Illinois goes point guard-by-committee and he ratchets up his playmaking for his teammates as much as himself. It will take that high level of “do-everything” production to unseat Edey, who likely enters the 2023-24 season as the preseason national player of the year, too.

Keisei Tominaga

Keisei Tominaga and Nebraska played better down the stretch in 2022-23 with Fred Hoiberg’s Cornhuskers winning six of their final nine games to end the season with a .500 record at 16-16 overall.

SECOND TEAM

A.J. Hoggard, Sr., G, Michigan State

Ace Baldwin, Sr., G, Penn State

Keisei Tominaga, Sr., G, Nebraska

Coleman Hawkins, Sr., F, Illinois

Clifford Omoruyi, Sr., C, Rutgers

Richey’s take: Any of these five could leapfrog one of the aforementioned first-team five listed and take home top honors for themselves. Hawkins turning all of the talk about his potential into actual on-court production might wind up with the strongest case given how many different ways he can affect the game. But it could be a free-for-all for any and all of the guard spots with no one star backcourt player. Baldwin doubled as Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year last season at VCU, Hoggard might be the best distributor in the conference and Tominaga averaged 19.4 points in his final 10 games last season.

SPORTS-MARYLAND-MENS-BASKETBALL-BEATS-NO-3-BZ.jpg

Maryland forward Julian Reese is fresh off his best college season with the former four-star recruit from nearby Baltimore averaging 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds last season for the 22-13 Terrapins.

THIRD TEAM

Xavier Johnson, Sr., G, Indiana

Bruce Thornton, So., G, Ohio State

Tony Perkins, Sr., G, Iowa

Dawson Garcia, Jr., F, Minnesota

Julian Reese, Jr., F, Maryland

Richey’s take: Rounding out an All-Big Ten ballot might be as tricky next March as it was this past season with some clear “have to have” type players but more than enough parity in a deadlocked league to give multiple players a long look. What should be another season of struggles will hurt Garcia’s case, but that doesn’t change the fact he’s one of the better big men in the conference after putting up 15.3 points and 6.7 rebounds a game in 2022-23. Reese gets the nod over teammate Donta Scott, but Johnson, Thornton and Perkins could all be — and well might be — surpassed by one of their own teammates when it comes to postseason honors.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

