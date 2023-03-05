WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brad Underwood had a play all drawn up for the start of Sunday’s game at Purdue
Something to get his team going early against the No. 5 Boilermakers. Maybe something to quiet a raucous Mackey Arena crowd ready to celebrate the already secured Big Ten title.
Underwood started his postgame press conference just shy of 2 1/2 hours after tipoff. That first play still hand’t been run. Illinois turned it over on each of its first four possessions to spot Purdue an 11-0 lead. That early advantage turned into a 21-point lead for the Boilermakers by halftime.
But what’s become typical Illinois basketball fashion of late, it almost wasn’t enough. The Illini mounted a furious second half comeback only for it to fall apart in the final minutes for a 76-71 loss to cap the 2023-23 regular season.
“I’m not sure it was as much their defense as just our inability to run anything,” Underwood said of his team’s first half issues. “The first play of the game we’ve run 100 times. We still haven’t run it. You realize I’m sitting my (butt) at the press conference, and we still haven’t run the first play we drew up. That’s a pretty big problem when we’re not disciplined enough yet to run stuff and let a little ball pressure bother us. It’s my fault first half. The first half is on me. I didn’t have these guys ready.”
Slow starts have basically become the hallmark of this Illinois team. The Illini were able to overcome a similar halftime deficit two weeks ago against Northwestern. They ran out of time Sunday. And they also realize continuing to play from behind — and by that kind of margin — is untenable.
“We’re resilient,” Illinois sophomore guard Luke Goode said. “We’ve done this a bunch of times recently, which isn’t the greatest thing, but it shows this team has heart. We get down and don’t stop. We keep playing and keep working hard. We’re a team that won’t back down.
“We’re at the point of the season where it’s kind win or go home, and I feel like we had that mentality. Obviously, it was the last regular season game, so it’s not necessarily go home, but down 24 all you can do is fight. You can’t really do anything us, and we’re not a team that will just give up.”
Purdue coach Matt Painter was expecting a comeback attempt from Illinois. Maybe not one that erased all of his team’s 21-point halftime lead like the Illini did with a free throw from Matthew Mayer to make it 67-67 with 1 minute, 17 seconds to play.
“They're a tough matchup for us," Painter said. "They've got in these situations all year, whether they're up or they're down. They've been a team of runs. When they get it going, there is nobody better in the country.”
It just wasn’t enough for Illinois on Sunday afternoon in West Lafayette. The depth of the hole they found themselves in made the comeback that much more difficult. A deficit fueled by 11 first half turnovers — including four straight to start the game — and Purdue’s 17 points off of them.
“I think we’ve just got to run our offense,” Illinois junior forward Coleman Hawkins said. “We always have the first play of the game, and we’re not running it sometimes. We’ve got to come out calm. I think we got spooked early with the environment and them crawling up in is. I think we’ve just got to be more calm and collected.”
Illinois had more poise during its second half comeback attempt. It’s that level of play that has Underwood believing his team is playing its best brand of basketball. That it has shown it can play with any team in the Big Ten.
“I know this,” Underwood said. “I wouldn't want to play us.”
A belief shared by his team.
“We don’t have anything to lose,” Hawkins said. “People have been moving the cameras away from us and putting all the attention on everyone else. I think this team is made for March. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people. Then once that camera comes back in on us and everyone is trying to talk to us again, it’s screw ‘em.
“We have nothing to lose. We’re not getting the attention we want. We’re not getting people talking about us, but it’s all good. I think we’re going to be special in March. It’s just little maturity things we have to clean up, and then I think we can be a great team."