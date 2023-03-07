THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
RK., TEAM REC. PTS. PREV.
1. Houston (58) 29-2 1,522 1
2. UCLA (3) 27-4 1,452 4
3. Kansas 25-6 1,368 3
4. Alabama 26-5 1,343 2
5. Purdue 26-5 1,274 5
6. Marquette 25-6 1,218 6
7. Texas 23-8 1,100 9
8. Arizona 25-6 1,042 8
9. Gonzaga 26-5 1,031 10
10. Baylor 22-9 961 7
11. Connecticut 24-7 847 14
12. Kansas State 23-8 838 11
13. Virginia 23-6 791 13
14. Miami 24-6 761 16
15. Xavier 23-8 641 19
16. Saint Mary’s 25-6 587 17
17. Tennessee 22-9 573 12
18. Texas A&M 23-8 507 24
19. Indiana 21-10 481 15
20. San Diego State 24-6 370 18
21. Duke 23-8 293 NR
22. TCU 20-11 193 22
23. Kentucky 21-10 138 23
24. Creighton 20-11 133 NR
25. Missouri 23-8 66 NR
Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, Florida Atlantic 53, Utah State 32, Providence 26, Iowa State 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Toledo 10, Pittsburgh 10, Charleston 9, Michigan State 9, VCU 8, Boise State 7, Iowa 5, Southern Cal 5, Vanderbilt 3, Maryland 3, Memphis 3, Arkansas 2, North Texas 1, Drake 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from The News-Gazette’s Scott Richey, with previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Houston 1
2. UCLA 4
3. Purdue 5
4. Marquette 6
5. Kansas 2
6. Alabama 3
7. Texas 9
8. Baylor 8
9. Arizona 10
10. Gonzaga 11
11. Connecticut 14
12. Saint Mary’s 12
13. Kansas State 7
14. Xavier 19
15. Texas A&M 21
16. Virginia 16
17. Miami 18
18. Tennessee 17
19. Indiana 13
20. TCU 23
21. San Diego State 15
22. Creighton NR
23. Boise State NR
24. Michigan State NR
25. Duke NR
WHO’S UP
Three first-place votes for UCLA this week kept Houston from claiming the top spot unanimously. Those three votes were also the first for the Bruins at No. 1 this season. Well earned in March, though, given UCLA won the Pac-12 by four games over Arizona and only lost twice in mid-November and twice more in late January. Veteran guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. has driven that success the last month by averaging 21.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists and shooting 49 percent overall and 35 percent from three-point range since the beginning of February.
WHO’S DOWN
The computer trickers are back at it. Tennessee ranks fourth in Torvik, fifth in KenPom, second in BPI, fifth in Sagarin, 11th in KPI and third in the NET. It’s a byproduct of having a decent offense paired with the most efficient defense in the country. All of that hasn’t exactly helped the Volunteers win games — at least lately. Tennessee finished its regular season with a 79-70 loss at Auburn and has dropped six of its last 10. That meant the biggest slide in this week’s AP Top 25 with a five-spot drop. The Vols could be in trouble in the SEC and NCAA tournaments, too, with sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler out for the season after tearing his ACL last week.
WHO TO WATCH
It’s conference tournament season. That means most of the ranked teams won’t be playing until Thursday at the earliest, and they won’t know their opponent until the day/night before. The depth of the Big 12, though, means there is one ranked matchup already set with No. 12 Kansas State playing No. 22 TCU at 8 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. The first “must watch” day of conference tournaments also includes a matchup between No. 11 Connecticut and recently unranked Providence at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The Friars got trounced by Seton Hall on Saturday and have lost three of four. The Huskies, on the other hand, are looking dangerous with nine wins in their last 11 games.