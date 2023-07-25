The Big Ten has made early moves in recruiting 2024 prospects with seven teams ranked among the top 20 classes in the country. Illinois beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at who will be Big Ten-bound for the 2024-25 season:
Rutgers
Nobody in the Big Ten is recruiting better in the Class of 2024 than the Scarlet Knights. Steve Pikiell has already landed three commitments, including five-star wing and No. 2 overall recruit Ace Bailey. The only thing better? If Dylan Harper says yes, too, and gives Rutgers the top two players in the class.
Purdue
No 7-footers for the Boilermakers just yet, but there is one on their recruiting board. The big get so far, though, for Matt Painter and Co. is five-star wing Kanon Catchings. The Brownsburg, Ind., native, who is the son of former Illini Tauja Catchings and nephew of Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, moved into the top 15 nationally this summer.
Michigan State
The Spartans plucked four-star guard Kur Teng out of New Hampshire of all places — a first for Tom Izzo in his two-plus decades as coach. Michigan State has paired Teng with three-star Lutheran East (Ohio) forward Jesse McCulloch. High on the Spartans' board remains MSU legacy Jase Richardson, the son of 13-year NBA guard Jason Richardson.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin continues to raid the state of Minnesota to build its roster. The Badgers' 2024 class is headlined by four-star guard Daniel Freitag out of Bloomington, Minn., and three-star guard Jack Robison will follow in Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl's footsteps from Lakeville, Minn. — all three Lakeville North products — to Madison, Wis.
Michigan
Juwan Howard must be concerned about who will run the point at Michigan in the 2024-25 season. Both of the Wolverines' Class of 2024 commitments play the position. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) three-star Christian Anderson is ranked slightly higher than Grand Rapids Catholic Central (Mich.) three-star Durral Brooks, but the separation is slight.
Illinois
Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys giving Illinois a full in-state frontcourt in the Class of 2024 is a rarity. So is simply having a pair of in-state commitments. The last pair came in 2020 with Adam Miller and Brandon Lieb picking the Illini. Before that, it was Da'Monte Williams and Mark Smith in 2017.
Ohio State
Chris Holtmann keeps stacking four-star prospects. The Buckeyes' coach will add at least his 15th from the Class of 2018 on with four-star guard John Mobley Jr. committed in the Class of 2024. Mobley is a Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native who moved to Las Vegas before starting high school and now plays at Wasatch Academy (Utah).
Iowa
Iowa landed a Hawkeyes legacy in the Class of 2024 with Peoria Notre Dame's Cooper Koch opting to cross the Illinois-Iowa border just like his dad, J.R., did after a standout prep career at Morton. The elder Koch was a two-year starter at Iowa before being picked in the second round of the 1999 NBA draft.
Nebraska
Three other Big Ten teams offered Pewaukee, Wis., standout Nick Janowski, including Wisconsin, but it was the Cornhuskers who landed the four-star guard. Janowski has already scored 1,374 career points and helped the Pirates win a third straight state title in 2022-23.
Minnesota
The Gophers' two-man class is an all-Minnesota affair. Three-star point guard Isaac Asuma is the top-ranked player in the class, and the Iron Mountain, Minn., native put up a triple-double — 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists — for Cherry School before announcing his commitment March 3.
UCLA
Eric Freeny committed to UCLA earlier this month after a late April offer and will be among the first Bruins to play in the Big Ten. The three-star guard is ranked just outside of the top 100 players in the Class of 2024 and helped Corona (Calif.) Centennial win a CIF SOuthern Section Open Division championship this past season.