All 14 Big Ten men’s basketball teams will hit Chicago this week for the first time since 2019 to crown a conference tournament champion by Sunday. Before the games tip off Wednesday at the United Center, Illinois beat writer Scott Richey takes a look at every team’s chances of earning the league’s automatic NCAA tournament bid:
No. 1 Purdue (26-5)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... it’s not all about Zach Edey. Purdue’s 7-foot-4, 305-pound center will get his. He’s simply too big (with enough skill to match it) to ever be shut down completely. The Boilermakers getting contributions from some combination of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis is important.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... Edey has the kind of influence he did in Sunday’s regular-season finale (limited, particularly in the second half) and the supporting cast can’t pick up the slack like it did against Illinois. The most likely culprit? Opposing teams going small and creating mismatches Purdue can’t handle.
No. 2 Northwestern (21-10)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Boo Buie and Chase Audige keep up what’s pushed Northwestern to its best season since 2016-17. As in score a lot of the points. The Wildcats are averaging 67.7 points as a team this season — good for 11th in the Big Ten and 275th nationally — and their starting backcourt is responsible for 46 percent of them.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... they can’t score enough. The benefit of playing in the Big Ten is you typically don’t have to score that much. But you have to at least score a little, and Northwestern did lose a game earlier this year by a 43-42 margin to Auburn. That probably won’t fly in Chicago.
No. 3 Indiana (21-10)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to play at a clear All-American level. The Hoosiers will go as far as the 6-foot-9 senior takes them. Which might be far given Jackson-Davis has put up 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.8 blocks per game since the calendar flipped to 2023.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... Jackson-Davis and freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino get bottled up. Indiana needs one or the other — preferably both — to be at peak form to secure the program’s first ever Big Ten tournament title. The Hoosiers have two stars, but there’s not necessarily a third who can take over if necessary.
No. 4 Michigan State (19-11)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Joey Hauser continues to play like he has the last month. It’s not a stretch to say the 6-foot-9 forward is the primary reason Michigan State went 5-2 down the stretch to secure a double bye. Hauser might be averaging 14.2 points and seven rebounds on the season, but he’s become more of a focal point offensively by averaging 18 points in those seven games.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... any of their regulars gets into foul trouble. This is not a deep team. It starts with longtime coach Tom Izzo opting not to hit the transfer portal and leave three scholarships open this season. It ends with basically seven guys playing meaningful minutes.
No. 5 Iowa (19-12)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Kris Murray can do what his twin brother Keegan did a year ago. The Hawkeyes went from No. 5 seed to tournament champion in 2022 with Keegan Murray averaging 25.8 points, nine rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. Iowa’s last remaining Murray has shown that potential this season.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... Fran McCaffery stares down another referee and winds up ejected and costing his team instead of sparking the Hawkeyes to a miraculous comeback. The latter has already happened, and McCaffery’s history makes the former at least a possibility. The “FranCon” meter exists for a reason.
No. 6 Maryland (20-11)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... first-year coach Kevin Willard can work some of the same magic he did at Seton Hall in 2015-16 when the Pirates went from third in the Big East to conference tournament champion. His Terrapins at least have more experience than that sophomore-led group did seven seasons ago in New Jersey.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... they can’t escape their propensity to get blown out or lose to teams they shouldn’t. The former includes 27- and 35-point losses to UCLA and Michigan, respectively, while the latter was basically the final week of the regular season. Maryland enters tournament play on a rough note after dropping road games to Ohio State and Penn State.
No. 7 Illinois (20-11)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... they can figure out how to play like they did in second-half comebacks — three successful, one not — against UCLA and Texas early and Northwestern and Purdue more recently. That’s the Illinois team that had many national pundits considering them a Final Four contender before the season started.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... 40 minutes of consistent effort and execution remains elusive. The Illini aren’t lacking for talent or potential. They just haven’t managed to tap into it on a consistent basis all that often in this roller coaster of a season. That leaves Illinois as potentially the most boom or bust team in the tournament.
No. 8 Michigan (17-14)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin play like the first-round picks The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie believes they could be come June. Vecenie had Howard just outside the lottery and Bufkin at the end of the first round, and they’ve both had games this season where that seemed likely. Just rarely at the same time.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... they don’t fare any better in close games (of which the Big Ten tournament should amply provide). Michigan has played 12 games decided by five or fewer points this season and won just three. The murder’s row of Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Minnesota.
No. 9 Rutgers (18-13)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... their defense drags them to Sunday’s championship game. It’s what this team does best. Rutgers ranks fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency mostly from the combined ability to limit three-pointers and simply not let its opponents score thanks to the seventh best scoring defense in the country.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... they can’t figure out how to operate without Mawot Mag. The junior forward was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in the first half of the Rutgers’ Feb. 4 win against Michigan State. Since? The Scarlet Knights have posted a 2-6 record.
No. 10 Penn State (19-12)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... all those three-pointers they’ve made throughout the season keep falling. Penn State ranks 10th nationally shooting 27.7 three-pointers per game and 11th nationally making 38.9 percent of them. The Nittany Lions made a season-high 18 three-pointers twice and hit double digits in 19 of 31 games.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... those same shots stop falling. Shooting can be fickle. Less so for Penn State this season, but all it takes is one poor performance from three-point range to send the Nittany Lions packing. They’ve been just a 33.8 percent three-point shooting team in their 12 losses.
No. 11 Nebraska (16-15)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... they can maintain the level of play that saw them win six of their final eight regular season games. The connective thread in all of that late success? Keisei Tominaga. The senior guard has averaged 20 points and knocked down 44 percent of his three-pointers in the last month.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... winning close games in that same stretch, including two in overtime, means a regression to the mean. The Cornhuskers seem to have figured out life after season-ending injuries to Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel, but playing without two veteran starters could become an issue in the postseason.
No. 12 Wisconsin (17-13)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... this team can finally do what Wisconsin teams of years past have always done. Play above the talent level on the roster. That probably means career-best performances from guys like Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn — at the same time.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... they play like they did in the regular season finale against Minnesota. Yes, it was ultimately a win. But there was a point in the middle fo the second half where Wisconsin looked like it was going to take another Quad III loss, and 21 points from Steven Crowl doesn’t seem sustainable.
No. 13 Ohio State (13-18)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... Brice Sensabaugh goes off. The Buckeyes rode their surprise one-and-done freshman (he’s almost assuredly NBA bound come June) all season, so why should the Big Ten tournament be any different. Sensabaugh had 11 20-point games this season and scored a season-high 27 points in Ohio State’s Jan. 21 win against Iowa.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... they can’t get stops. Offense mostly hasn’t been a problem for Ohio State this season. As long as you ignore the disastrous 41-point performance against Michigan State on Feb. 12. Defense? That’s been another issue altogether, with the Buckeyes among the bottom four in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency.
No. 14 Minnesota (8-21)
➜ Their tournament run ends with a title if ... the Gophers can do something they haven’t done all season long and win five straight games. The best Minnesota has managed is two in a row, and the last time was in December against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Chicago State.
➜ Their tournament run ends abruptly if ... well, the Minnesota team that lost 21 times this season and went nearly two months between Big Ten wins shows up. Injuries were a serious issue this season. But so was overall roster construction for Ben Johnson with not enough guard talent to go with Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle.