Open scholarships are sprinkled throughout the Big Ten. That includes one in Champaign. Perhaps for that still-elusive point guard? But with rosters taking real shape for the 2023-24 season, beat writer Scott Richey has updated his Big Ten rankings accordingly:
1. Purdue
Here’s what can’t be argued. Purdue won the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles with essentially the same team — anchored by reigning national player of the year Zach Edey — it will run out for the 2023-24 season. The expectation, then, is the Boilermakers can do it again.
2. Michigan State
Depth of talent is where Michigan State has Purdue beat, and it could push the Spartans over the top in the Big Ten title hunt. The combination of experienced veterans and five-star freshmen might make Michigan State the deepest team in the conference.
3. Illinois
It’s looking like “Point Ty” will be the option to run the Illinois offense. A question mark, certainly, heading into next season. But with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins returning — plus the incoming transfers and Ty Rodgers — the Illini have top-three talent in the Big Ten.
4. Maryland
Getting the “Big 3” of Jahmir Young, Donta Scott and Julian Reese to return was a critical offseason development. Work in some freshmen who could compete right away, like DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jamie Kaiser, and the Terps should easily finish in the top tier of the league.
5. Indiana
The Hoosiers are banking on a former five-star (Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware) actually realizing his talent and their newest five-star (Mackenzie Mgbako) living up to the hype in year one. A healthy Xavier Johnson capably leading an admittedly curious roster wouldn’t hurt, either.
6. Ohio State
Ohio State bottomed out last season leaning on its freshman class. Now, Bruce Thornton and Co. — save for first-round pick Brice Sensabaugh — return as tried and tested sophomores. It’s the way things actually used to work with a couple transfers to fill the gaps.
7. Wisconsin
Two offseason moves — adding St. John’s transfer AJ Storr and bringing in freshman big Gus Yalden — upped the talent quotient at Wisconsin. It was needed. The Badgers will continue to win more than you’d think in the Big Ten, though, because they’re the Badgers.
8. Nebraska
Keisei Tominaga’s return was an important part of Nebraska’s offseason. But what Fred Hoiberg did in the transfer portal adding Rienk Mast (Bradley), Brice Williams (Charlotte), Josiah Allick (New Mexico) and Ahron Ulis (Iowa) was sneaky good for the Cornhuskers.
9. Iowa
At first glance, it would seem like the Hawkeyes’ run of All-Americans comes to an end in a post-Luka Garza world without a Murray twin available. But just watch Patrick McCaffery or Payton Sandfort — or maybe younger brother Pryce Sandfort — have a breakout season.
10. Northwestern
Boo Buie came back. Chase Audige didn’t. The pair of them were central to everything Northwestern did last season to reach the NCAA tournament. Buie doesn’t have to go it alone in the 2023-24 season, but the margin got thinner for the Wildcats without his running mate.
11. Michigan
Having two first-round draft picks in Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin and a former All-American in Hunter Dickinson wasn’t enough to even get Michigan to the NIT last season. That those three players are gone and Juwan Howard put together what looks like a makeshift roster doesn’t bode well for a better 2023-24.
12. Penn State
A lot of new faces in Happy Valley — 10 of them, in fact — but first-year coach Mike Rhoades brought the one player with him from VCU that could make it work. Ace Baldwin is a two-way threat as a playmaking point guard and lockdown defender and could hold it all together.
13. Rutgers
Steve Pikiell’s rebuild dragged Rutgers from the Big Ten basement and into the top half of the conference. Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy hitting the transfer portal in June — late and rather unexpectedly — could send the Scarlet Knights right back down.
14. Minnesota
The Gophers have two solid frontcourt options in Dawson Garcia and Pharrel Payne, but last season’s big issue — guard play — projects to be a similar stumbling block this winter. Pepperdine transfer Mike Mitchell Jr. isn’t enough to attenuate that weakness.