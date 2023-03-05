CHAMPAIGN — Illinois finished the 2022-23 season in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Big Ten and drew the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament after the tiebreaker was administered. The Illini (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) will play No. 10 seed Penn State (19-12, 10-10) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the United Center in Chicago.
Penn State swept the season series against Illinois. The Nittany Lions posted a 74-59 victory on Dec. 10 in Champaign and got the sweep with a 93-81 win on Feb. 14 in State College, Pa. Penn State made 12 three-pointers in each of its wins against the Illini, and veteran guard Jalen Pickett averaged 30.5 points, seven assists and 4.5 rebounds in those games.
The Big Ten tournament starts Wednesday in Chicago. The full field and schedule:
Wednesday, March 8
Game 1: No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Ohio State; 5:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 2: No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Minnesota; 8 p.m. (BTN)
Thursday, March 9
Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Rutgers; 11 a.m. (BTN)
Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner; 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 5: No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Penn State; 5:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 6: No. 6 Maryland vs. Game 2 winner; 8 p.m. (BTN)
Friday, March 10
Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner; 11 a.m. (BTN)
Game 8: No. 4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner; 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 9: No. 2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner; 5:30 p.m. (BTN)
Game 10: No. 3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner; 8 p.m. (BTN)
Saturday, March 11
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner; Noon (CBS)
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner; 2:30 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, March 12
Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner; 2:30 p.m. (CBS)