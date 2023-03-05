Illinois Penn St Basketball

Illinois senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr., left, handles the ball under pressure from Penn State wing Evan Mahaffey, middle, and Nittany Lions guard Myles Dread in Tuesday night’s Big Ten game at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa. Shannon finished with a team-high 20 points and added four assists, three rebounds and three steals for the Illini in their 93-81 loss to the Nittany Lions.

 Gary M. Baranec photos/AP

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois finished the 2022-23 season in a four-way tie for fifth place in the Big Ten and drew the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament after the tiebreaker was administered. The Illini (20-11, 11-9 Big Ten) will play No. 10 seed Penn State (19-12, 10-10) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the United Center in Chicago.

Penn State swept the season series against Illinois. The Nittany Lions posted a 74-59 victory on Dec. 10 in Champaign and got the sweep with a 93-81 win on Feb. 14 in State College, Pa. Penn State made 12 three-pointers in each of its wins against the Illini, and veteran guard Jalen Pickett averaged 30.5 points, seven assists and 4.5 rebounds in those games.

The Big Ten tournament starts Wednesday in Chicago. The full field and schedule:

Wednesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 12 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Ohio State; 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 2: No. 11 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Minnesota; 8 p.m. (BTN)

Thursday, March 9

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Rutgers; 11 a.m. (BTN)

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner; 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 5: No. 7 Illinois vs. No. 10 Penn State; 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 6: No. 6 Maryland vs. Game 2 winner; 8 p.m. (BTN)

Friday, March 10

Game 7: No. 1 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner; 11 a.m. (BTN)

Game 8: No. 4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner; 1:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 9: No. 2 Northwestern vs. Game 5 winner; 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Game 10: No. 3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner; 8 p.m. (BTN)

Saturday, March 11

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner; Noon (CBS)

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner; 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, March 12

Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner; 2:30 p.m. (CBS)

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

