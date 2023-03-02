Lineups
Illinois (21-8)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 17.9 Cincinnati
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 14.8 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 13.9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 6.9 Raleigh, N.C.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 10.6 Kokomo, Ind.
➜ FYI: Peebles has started four games this season — twice in December with Cook (illness) out and twice in February in place of Brynn Shoup-Hill (foot injury). The senior guard has averaged 10.8 points while shooting 51.6 percent overall and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc as a starter.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 1.2 Bataguassu, Brazil
G Kam’Ren Rhodes Fr. 5-6 2.0 Chandler, Ariz.
F Samantha Dewey Fr. 6-2 1.5 North Andover, Mass.
Rutgers (12-19)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Awa Sidibe Sr. 5-11 9.5 Bamako, Mali
G Kaylene Smikle Fr. 6-0 17.8 Farmingdale, N.Y.
G/F Erica Lafayette Jr. 6-0 5.8 Baton Rouge, La.
F Chyna Cornwell Jr. 6-3 9.4 Conover, N.C.
C Kassondra Brown Sr. 6-2 8.1 Abington, Pa.
➜ FYI: Smikle, who scored 26 points before fouling out with 2 minutes, 30 seconds, left in the 11th-seeded Scarlet Knights’ 63-59 first-round Big Ten tournament win over No. 14 seed Northwestern on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, has combined for 40 points in her two games against Illinois this season. The All-Big Ten Second-Team selection has done most of her damage at the free-throw line in the matchups with the Illini (16 of 22). That’s made up for inefficient shooting performances from Smikle (11 of 35 from the field, 31.4 percent), as Rutgers lost both regular-season games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kai Carter Sr. 6-0 7.7 Atlanta
G Abby Streeter Gr. 5-11 3.1 Nashua, N.H.
G/F Antonia Bates Fr. 6-3 2.4 Easton, Pa.
Details
Site: Target Center (19,356); Minneapolis.
TV: Sloane Martin (play-by-play), Christy Winters Scott (analyst) and Meghan McKeown (sideline) will have the call on BTN.
Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM and 93.9-FM.
Series: Rutgers leads 9-3.
Last meeting: Illinois won 75-53 on Sunday at Rutgers.
FYI: Illinois’ 10-win improvement in Big Ten play this winter was tied for the largest one-year turnaround in league history. The Illini went from 1-13 in Big Ten play last season to 11-7 in league games this season. Illinois’ 11 Big Ten wins were also the most for the program since the 1999-2000 season (11-5).
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
When will Shoup-Hill, Oden return?
Illinois is expecting to play without both forward Brynn Shoup-Hill and guard Jayla Oden for the entire Big Ten tournament. At least that was the prognosis from coach Shauna Green on Tuesday, as the sixth-seeded Illlini practiced for one final time at Ubben Basketball Complex before departing for Minneapolis later that day.
Shoup-Hill (foot) and Oden (hand) were out for Illinois’ final two regular-season games — a 90-57 home loss to Nebraska and a 75-53 win at Rutgers.
“I don’t know (when they might return this season),” Green said on Tuesday. “We’re going to plan on them not (playing at the Big Ten tournament) and then hopefully it’s kind of just get them back as soon as we can. But as a coach, I’m preparing for them not to be there and we’ll kind of see how it goes day to day.”
Peebles switching on from the start
Shoup-Hill’s absence from the starting lineup has led to a change in assignments for wing players Jada Peebles and Adalia McKenzie. Peebles primarily plays the four on offense with McKenzie at the three spot. The roles are reversed on the defensive end.
While McKenzie has started all 29 games for Illinois, Peebles has seen her workload change drastically with the 6-foot-3 Shoup-Hill out, as Peebles played all 40 minutes against Nebraska before starting for a second consecutive game against Rutgers and logging 38 minutes.
“I think my defense is a big part, in general,” Peebles said of how she is looking to affect the game as a starter. “Coming in really bringing my leadership now, really bringing the rebounds and keeping everybody together and then also bringing a new scoring piece for the team.
“Coming off the bench was just watching the game, seeing how things are and then coming in and making my impact that way, but right off the game, it’s just changing the game from how it is. Being that energy, being that spark and locking in from the beginning and just having that mindset.”
McKenzie could be ‘the X-factor’ for Illini
Thursday night won’t be the first time McKenzie has played a game in the Target Center. The Brooklyn Park, Minn., native had a memorable game as a high school junior when the former Park Center girls’ basketball standout dropped in 49 points in a regular-season win at Target Center in January 2020. McKenzie, who grew up in the Minneapolis suburbs, admitted Tuesday she had “a lot” of ticket requests from family members looking to watch her play.
Green wouldn’t mind seeing McKenzie put on a show this week near her hometown.
“If you look at her game, she is kind of that X-factor for us,” Green said. “I feel like every time we play well, she plays really well. What she brings to our team makes us go. I’m not saying we can’t win if she doesn’t play well, but if you look back at our games, when she plays at a high level, we play (that way). When she has that bounce to her and kind of that hop to her ... we’re a lot better team.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 72, Rutgers 62
Playing the Scarlet Knights twice in the span of five days isn’t the ideal scenario. There’s also the narrative of how difficult it is to beat a team three times in a season. But Illinois should take confidence from how well it played Sunday in Piscataway and use it to its advantage on Thursday night in Minneapolis. (N-G prediction record: 25-4)