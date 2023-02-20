To be honest, it didn't feel like a Big Ten game Monday night between Illinois and Minnesota. With the smaller-than-normal crowd and struggling visitor, it seemed more like an early season noncon against EastWestNorthSouth U.
There wasn't much in way of electricity at State Farm Center. Part of the blame goes to the game being rescheduled from two weeks ago. And part of is because Minnesota is bad. Worst in the conference by a long shot.
Minnesota will finish 14th in the Big Ten only because 15th isn't an option.
That the Gophers trailed by only six points at the break was partly because of the atmosphere. And because Illinois struggled shooting from beyond the arc and at the free throw line.
That changed early in the second half thanks to freshman Jayden Epps, who scored eight points in less than two minutes. Good for the Illini, he's got three more years of eligibility.
Here are my other thoughts following Illinois' must-have 78-69 victory against gasping Minnesota.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini snap two-game skid pic.twitter.com/KVi2N2yVrW— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) February 21, 2023
Terrence Shannon Jr. can't get back on the court soon enough for Illinois. The team's best player has now missed consecutive games while in the concussion protocol.
The Texas Tech transfer is in line to be an All-Big Ten first-team pick. As long as he returns soon.
Broke some ankles 😱— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 21, 2023
Matthew Mayer uses the sweet move to get space and drain the @IlliniMBB 3. pic.twitter.com/bQDkYw9AE6
Illinois is fortunate another former Big 12 player made the move east. Ex-Baylor Bear Matthew Mayer continues to pay off big for his new team.
When Illinois needed a basket Monday, Mayer delivered.
FINAL | #Illini 78, Minnesota 69#HTTO pic.twitter.com/dx5IirsWoX— Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) February 21, 2023
I hear concerns from Illinois fans about whether or not their favorite team will make the NCAA tournament field. Can't write this often enough:
Relax.
The nonconference wins against UCLA and Texas remain huge in the eyes of the tournament selection committee. Both those teams are ranked among the nation's Top 10 and don't figure to go anywhere.
Brad Underwood's guys are playing for a better seed. Many bracketologists have them somewhere in the 6-9 seed range. Could they move to a No. 5 with a strong finish? Perhaps. A No. 4 seed seems more of a stretch.
Just for fun, let me guess Illinois will be a No. 7 seed and get sent to Orlando, Fla. for the first two rounds. The goal for every team is to win their four-team mini-tournament and move on to the next weekend.
Monday's game was the second in a hectic week-plus stretch for Underwood's team. On Thursday, red-hot Northwestern visits, followed by Illinois' game Sunday at Ohio State. Finishing 3-1 in the stretch is possible, but less likely with the Wildcats playing so well. Chris Collins is a lock for Big Ten Coach of the Year after entering the season a Warm Seat.
Remember, the Wildcats lost Pete Nance to North Carolina and Ryan Young to Duke before the season. Think those guys wish they had stayed in Evanston? Of course they do. Maybe a lesson for future transfer portal entrants: Make sure you know what you are leaving before you take the leap.
WIDE OPEN FOR @MelendezRamses 🗣🔥@IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/X0dR1rJmXF— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 21, 2023
Nice performance on the glass by RJ Melendez, who grabbed double-digit rebounds and hit a big three-pointer in the final minutes.
Episode 235: Hitting the home stretch #illini https://t.co/Hn4his4FZi— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 20, 2023
Though the Minnesota game was originally scheduled for Feb. 7 (blame COVID) it worked out just fine with it falling on Presidents Day, one of our lower key holidays. Other than the stores that had sales and the students who had the day off, there wasn't that much of a celebration.
Las Vegas gave the Gophers little chance Monday, making Minnesota a 13 1/2-point underdog. That is a big number for a conference game late in the season.
The Orange Krush is #SpartanStrong tonight. pic.twitter.com/igrtNVlBRA— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 21, 2023
It was a late-arriving crowd Monday. Twenty minutes before tip, the place was maybe one-third full. That's in contrast to Saturday's game at Indiana, which was close to jammed at the same point beforehand. To be fair, weeknight games at a lot of buildings don't fill until close to the start.
Before the game, a moment of silence was observed to honor the victims of the shooting at Michigan State on Feb. 13. Credit the Big Ten schools for doing what they can to help a member in need.
The Orange Krush student section is raising money for Michigan State, too.
Classy move by a group that does a lot of good in Champaign-Urbana and beyond.
Player Impact @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/3CKIyGTZY0— JG Trends (@jgtrends) February 21, 2023
Looking at the Big Ten standings gives me a headache. What we know for sure: Purdue, Northwestern and Indiana are in good shape, Minnesota and Ohio State are hurting and everybody else is in a jumbled mess. The conference tournament at the United Center should be a blast, with plenty of upsets. Purdue is still the favorite, but not by as wide a margin as earlier in the season. Can't wait to be there.
Nuggets secured. #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 21, 2023
With 6:40 left in the first half, Minnesota's Pharrel Payne thrilled the crowd ... by missing consecutive free throws. That meant free Chicken McNuggets from McDonald's as part of a season-long promotion. It hasn't happened that often, so the popular fast-food chain isn't having to give out free food after every game.
In an #interview the other day, someone asked me the moment I felt like I had “made it.” My answer: “I hope I never do.” Every single event is an #auditon. Every #opportunity is the chance to get another opportunity. pic.twitter.com/ZfXq2qRLP7— Tim Sinclair (@timjsinclair) February 19, 2023
Give a hand to State Farm Center public-address announcer Tim Sinclair, who made it to Monday's game a couple hours before the opening tip. He had a busy weekend, working PA during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night in Salt Lake City. He stayed for the game on Sunday before returning to Illinois. While you were reading that, Jayson Tatum scored five more points. The Celtics star broke Anthony Davis' game record with 55 points.
Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Doug Altenberger on WDWS after the game. He was thrilled for Melendez.
"What a night. We need to see old RJ Everybody believes in him. He needs to start believing in himself and tonight he did."