Rodgers post
Buy Now

Ty Rodgers on postgame radio Tuesday.

It wasn't supposed to be close. Illinois was expected to wipe the court Tuesday night with hurting, sub.500 Nebraska. But as we should all know by now, there is no easy night in the Big Ten.

Home or away.

Give the crowd, led by the Orange Krush, oodles of credit for Illinois' 72-56 win against the Cornhuskers. The fans would not let their team fail.

The roars at the State Farm Center are among the loudest in any building.

Bring on the Hawkeyes.

Here are 10 other thoughts after Illinois' last victory in January.

1

An Asmussen promise: If Illinois beats Iowa on the road Saturday — no easy chore — it will be ranked in next week's Associated Press Top 25. No matter what happens anywhere else. That' s how confident I am.

Krush
Buy Now

Orange Krush does its thing Tuesday.

2

The folks who pick the NCAA tournament field are more than a month from filling out their bracket. But Tuesday's game was a must for Illinois if it hopes to play close to home. And that remains possible with openings at Big Ten-friendly Columbus, Ohio and Des Moines, Iowa. Wonder if it will come down to the regular-season finale against current No. 1 Purdue?

3

Take a bow, Coleman Hawkins. While his transfer teammates Matthew Mayer and Terrence Shannon Jr., produced like usual, Hawkins outdid them both. Points, rebounds, assists steals. your basic nightmare for an opponent.

4

Mayer and Shannon led the Illini in the first half with 11 and nine points, respectively. That's the good part. The bad part is they were both 3 of 9 from the field.

Matthew Mayer
Buy Now

Matthew Mayer buries a first-half three-pointer Tuesday.

5

The first half did not go as scripted for Illinois, which led by just a point. Even worse in the mind of the head coach, it allowed Nebraska to hit 52 percent of its shots from the field. And the rebounds were tied 16-16. The Illini were lucky it was Nebraska on the other side of the court and not one of the Big Ten teams fighting for an NCAA tournament berth.

Melendez
Buy Now

RJ Melendez shows off some fancy footwork while warming up for Tuesday's game.

6

Late-arriving crowd. The 6 p.m. tip didn't help. Neither did the opponent. Nebraska is struggling and doesn't produce much in way of ire. More like meh.

7

I'm going to repeat myself (it happens a lot, ask my kids) but I first saw Fred Hoiberg during his freshman year at Ames (Iowa) High School. It was clear then he was destined for great things as a player. Coaching seemed like a logical progression for a guy who got the most out of ability. He did outstanding work at his alma mater Iowa State then tried the NBA with the Bulls and it didn't take.

When Nebraska hired him, I thought it was genius move. The best chance ever for the school to become relevant in the sport. So far, it wasn't worked for Hoiberg in Lincoln. How much more time does he have there? Not much. Unfortunate.

8

Hoiberg and Brad Underwood chatted for a few minutes at midcourt just before the start of the game. Underwood seems to have good relationships with the rest of the conference head coaches. He is certainly viewed as a guy who paid his dues, which the others certainly respect.

9

Great to see old/new Illinois football assistant coach Thad Ward before the game. Just hired to work with running backs, Ward returns after stops at Temple and Kansas State. He was on Lovie Smith's staff at Illinois from 2016-18. Ward and new outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen had their initial press conferences before the basketball game. They had plenty of good answers, which you will read in my columns later this week.

10

Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WDWS after the game. He was happy with his freshmen.

“The most important thing was their energy. We were flat as a pancake emotionally," Underwood said. “We were very, very fortunate (Tuesday night).”

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

Trending Videos