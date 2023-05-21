URBANA — Brad Underwood spent part of this past week in Las Vegas for former Illinois coach Lon Kruger’s Coaches vs. Cancer event. It’s one of the biggest dates on the charitable schedule front for college basketball coaches, and several million dollars were raised for the American Cancer Society.
There was also plenty of golf. Underwood got in three rounds at Cascata Golf Club, Shadow Creek Golf Course and Southern Highland Golf Club during his stay.
Underwood’s cell phone was never far from sight.
Used to be college basketball coaches could take some time to themselves in late spring and summer. Especially during dead periods in the recruiting calendar like this past week. Those days are over. The 2023-24 Illinois roster is still in limbo, as Underwood waits on NBA draft decisions from Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. and tries to find a point guard in the transfer portal.
“It’s an uneasy time of year,” Underwood said during his in-person appearance on ‘Saturday Sports Talk’ on WDWS during the 28th annual Kiwanis Club of Champaign-Urbana pancake breakfast at Bromley Hall on the UI campus.
That Hawkins and Shannon could both opt to spend another season in Champaign only complicates the roster-building situation. Illinois is holding scholarships for both in case of that possibility. That it could happen, though, means recruiting toward a backup plan is basically impossible.
“You can’t go replace those guys, and you can’t get anybody to come because you might get them back,” Underwood said. “It handcuffs you a little bit.”
It’s a scenario Underwood has dealt with several times during his tenure as the Illinois coach. Ayo Dosunmu went through the pre-draft process after his sophomore year before returning for a third season with the Illini. Kofi Cockburn declared for the NBA draft twice before it stuck after his third year in Champaign.
“When you’ve got really good players, and they’re pros, nobody wants to come with the thought of them coming back or possibility of them coming back,” Underwood said. “Patience, something I don’t have a ton of, is something I’ve had to learn to have to deal with and manage. It’s hard.”
Hawkins and Shannon have until the end of the day on May 31 to make their decision. Both participated in the NBA draft combine in Chicago this week to get a firmer grasp on where they stand in the draft hierarchy. Most mock drafts have the Illinois duo slotted as mid-to-late second-round picks.
“I got to watch both their games,” Underwood said. Hawkins and Shannon both played in the five-on-five scrimmages in Chicago. “They did fine. Now, it comes down to them gathering the information that they’re still getting and find out what it means for them.”
Those stay-or-go decisions from Hawkins and Shannon will drastically alter the 2023-24 Illinois roster.
So could a point guard.
Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis is the top target, but the Illini are far from his only suitor.
Underwood would like to have his roster assembled by early July. There’s an earlier deadline, as it were, with Illinois set to take its foreign tour trip to Spain in August.
Southern Illinois transfer Marcus Domask is already on campus. So is freshman guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn. Freshman forward Amani Hansberry is set to arrive in June after his graduation from Mount St. Joseph (Md.), while transfers Quincy Guerrier and Justin Harmon are wrapping up their academic responsibilities at Oregon and Utah Valley, respectively.
“You hope to have everybody here sometime right after the Fourth of July, at least, so you can start practicing,” Underwood said.
Until then, Illinois has to wait. Both for draft decisions and for its potential point guard.
“We have a great staff, and they keep throwing guys out there as possibilities, and yet you’ve got to be very real with where you’re at in today’s world,” Underwood said. “I think we had more sanity as JUCO coaches. I think it’s more like an AAU program. We don’t know from week to week sometimes what our team looks like until you finally get them enrolled.”