Four more spots in the Elite Eight are up for grabs. Who will take them? College basketball writer Scott Richey spotlights Friday’s set of Sweet 16 matchups:
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State 5:30 p.m. (TBS)
Alabama made it through the first two rounds without a fully healthy Brandon Miller. The All-American freshman didn’t practice early this week recovering from a groin injury, but Miller told reporters in Louisville, Ky., that he’s “100 percent” ahead of the Crimson Tide’s Sweet 16 showdown with San Diego State. He better be. The Aztecs and their top-five defense should put up more of a fight than Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or Maryland.
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami 6:15 p.m. (CBS)
Speaking of injuries, Houston is dealing with two that have the potential to derail the Cougars’ championship hopes. All-American guard Marcus Sasser has been hampered with a groin injury of his own, and Jamal Shead has played through a knee injury. Houston might have to turn even more to freshman Jarace Walker, who will square off against Miami’s Norchad Omier in one of the better frontcourt battles of this stage of the tournament.
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton 8 p.m. (TBS)
It’s fitting a second straight tournament with a No. 15 seed on the cusp of the Elite Eight would involve a school from New Jersey. Princeton hasn’t captured the nation’s attention quite like the mustachioed Doug Edert and St. Peter’s did last March, but the Tigers are one of the primary stories out this year. That they’ve shown an ability to win in different ways — a grinder against Arizona and a dozen threes against Missouri — plays in their favor.
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Maybe one more win will convince the powers that be in Austin, Texas, that Rodney Terry is the man for the job. Texas’ interim coach kept the program from falling apart when Chris Beard was fired with a runner-up finish in the stacked Big 12 and a conference tournament title. Now he has the Longhorns one win away from its first Elite Eight since 2008. Apparently, that’s still not enough to do away with that “interim” tag.