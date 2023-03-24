The first two rounds of the NCAA women’s tournament featured more chaos than usual with not one, but two No. 1 seeds going down.
Will the upsets continue?
Women’s college basketball writer Joe Vozzelli Jr. spotlights the first four Sweet 16 matchups on Friday:
No. 9 Miami vs. No. 4 Villanova 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
The Hurricanes never trailed en route to pulling off the weekend’s biggest upset, as Miami stunned Indiana, which was the No. 2 team in the country, in the second round. Former Morgan Park standout Destiny Harden, a fifth-year Miami senior, hit the game-winner with three seconds left to knock off the Hoosiers. All Maddy Siegrist did in two games this past week for the Wildcats was score an NCAA tournament-leading 66 points in wins against Cleveland State and Florida Gulf Coast.
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Utah 4 p.m. (ESPN)
That the Utes got past Princeton to reach the Sweet 16 is somewhat surprising when you consider Utah committed 20 turnovers and was 1 for 15 from beyond the arc. Alissa Pili can mask over a lot of errors, with the 6-foot-2 junior forward going for 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists during the Utes’ 63-56 second-round win against the Tigers. The Pili vs. Angel Reese matchup will be fun to watch on Friday in Greenville, S.C.
No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 2 Iowa 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Caitlin Clark filled the role of playmaker in the Hawkeyes’ second-round win against Georgia, as the dynamic 6-foot junior guard had a hand in 27 consecutive Iowa points. Clark has yet to get Iowa past the Sweet 16, however, with the Hawkeyes losing 92-72 in a regional semifinal to Connecticut when Clark was a freshman in 2021. Jaylyn Sherrod is a one-player fast break and the 5-7 Buffaloes senior guard has shined so far under the bright March lights. We’ll see if that continues.
No. 8 Mississippi vs. No. 5. Louisville 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Never doubt the Cardinals in March. Louisville is seeking its fifth consecutive trip to the Elite Eight and it’s been the Hailey Van Lith show again. Things got chippy in the postgame handshake line between Van Lith and Texas’ Sonya Morris after the guard propelled the Cardinals to a 73-51 blowout second-round win on the Longhorns’ home floor on Monday night. The Rebels have allowed a total of 97 points in two tournament wins, including eliminating top-seeded Stanford.