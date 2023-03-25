Four more spots in the Elite Eight are up for grabs. Who will take them? Women’s college basketball writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.
spotlights Saturday’s slate of Sweet 16 matchups: No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Maryland 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)No Olivia Miles, no problem. So far that’s been the case for Niele Ivey‘s Irish. Sonia Citron has stepped up in Miles’ absence (knee injury). Citron, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, had a team-high 24 points when the Irish lost 74-72 to Maryland in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Dec. 1 in South Bend, Ind. Diamond Miller, who finished with 31 points for the Terrapins, hit a pull-up, buzzer-beater to beat Notre Dame, after which she shushed the home crowd at Purcell Pavilion.
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 1 South Carolina 1 p.m. (ESPN)
The Bruins have a lot working against them. Like the fact the Gamecocks have won 40 in a row. And that South Carolina is playing in nearby Greenville, S.C., where the defending champions rolled to a SEC tournament title earlier this month with three double-digit wins). UCLA’s only hope is to have Charisma Osborne repeat what she did — and then some — when the Bruins were tied with the Gamecocks after three quarters on Nov. 29 in Columbia, S.C., in an eventual 73-64 loss.
No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Connecticut 3 p.m. (ABC)
That the Buckeyes started the season 19-0 largely without an injured Jacy Sheldon was impressive. But the point guard is the reason Ohio State’s season is still going. Sheldon has averaged 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in two tournament games. The Huskies have also benefited from a star guard’s return from injury, as Azzi Fudd has UConn resembling the team that knocked off Duke, Iowa, North Carolina State and Texas all in the month of November.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
The questions remain about how good Kellie Harper‘s team really is. The Vols drew favorable first- and second-round matchups (two double-digit seeds in No. 13 seed Saint Louis and No. 12 seed Toledo), but Tennessee took care of business (won by a combined 92 points, the largest margin of any of the 16 teams left standing). The Hokies, meanwhile, are playing as well as just about anyone not named South Carolina, with guard Georgia Amoore and center Elizabeth Kitley powering Virginia Tech’s current 13-game winning streak.