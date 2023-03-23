Never fear. Any March Madness withdrawal after three days without games will be solved when Sweet 16
action begins Thursday night. College basketball writer Scott Richey spotlights the first four matchups:
No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State 5:30 p.m. (TBS)
Turns out you can flip a roster and still put together a Sweet 16 run. First-year Kansas State coach Jerome Tang has certainly pulled it off, turning a group of 11 newcomers — Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud the only notable returners — into a 25-win team that at this point has to be considered a national title contender. The backcourt of Nowell and Keyontae Johnson could give Michigan State and “Mr. March” Tom Izzo fits.
No. 4 Connecticut vs.
No. 8 Arkansas
6:15 p.m. (CBS)
Arkansas already took care of the hard part in knocking off reigning national champs Kansas. Not that Connecticut will make life easy for the Razorbacks, who will either have to lean more on Makhi and Makhel Mitchell or hope small ball can work against the Huskies. Because UConn can go big with 6-foot-9 Adama Sanogo and 7-2 Donovan Clingan. Sanogo is averaging 26 points and 10.5 rebounds in the tournament so far.
No. 4 Tennessee
vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic
8 p.m. (TBS)
Florida Atlantic isn’t the last man standing when it comes to non-power conference teams in the Sweet 16, but the Owls don’t have much company. (Princeton plays Friday). That success is a double-edged sword, though, given the interest FAU coach Dusty May will have once the season ends. Tennessee could end it. Losing Zakai Zeigler looked like it might cripple the Vols, but a decisive second-round win against Duke showed otherwise.
No. 2 UCLA
vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
8:45 p.m. (CBS)
Cross your fingers this tournament rematch is as good as the last when Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beating three-pointer sent Gonzaga to the 2021 national championship game in a 93-90 overtime thriller in Indianapolis. Some of the stars are even the same, with Drew Timme still leading the Bulldogs and the Bruins still relying on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell. Without a doubt, Thursday’s finale is the best game of the night.