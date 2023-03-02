MINNEAPOLIS — Shauna Green had her starters sitting next to the Illinois coach on the bench for most of the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s Big Ten second-round tournament game against Rutgers.
Mainly because the Illini women’s basketball team had the game well in hand in the closing minutes.
That meant extra rest for players that will be key to any run the short-handed Illini hope to make this week at the Target Center, with guard Jayla Oden and forward Brynn Shoup-Hill missing a third consecutive game with injuries.
Simply put, the Scarlet Knights had no answers for either Genesis Bryant or Makira Cook when the Illinois starting backcourt duo was on the floor.
Cook delivered a game-high 24 points, Bryant accounted for 21 points and the sixth-seeded Illini rolled to an 81-55 victory against No. 11 seed Rutgers after shooting 59.6 percent from the field for the game. It was Illinois’ second win against the Scarlet Knights (12-20) in the past five days and the third win this season over Rutgers with the Illini prevailing each time by an average margin of 22 points.
“We had a special connection out there on the court, and I think everybody could see that,” Cook said of combining for 45 points with Bryant. “Rutgers said they couldn’t wait for us, so we had a chip on our shoulder about that. Coming into this game, we already had something into our heads.”
Illinois (22-8) will play third-seeded Maryland (24-5) at approximately 8 p.m. Friday in the Big Ten quarterfinals. The Illini lost 82-71 to the fifth-ranked Terrapins in the teams' only regular-season meeting this winter in College Park, Md.
"Just really proud of these guys and how we came out and really executed the game plan from the start," Green said. "I thought that that was key. I think it was an advantage playing them just a few days ago. We made a couple adjustments in how we're going to guard, but they did another great job of execution. We talk right now in March, it's about execution, it's about effort. I thought we were elite in both of those."
The Illini jumped out to an 18-12 lead after the first quarter and eventually extended that advantage, thanks to an 18-4 run at one point in the second quarter.
That run came after the Scarlet Knights pulled to within 18-16 a minute into the second quarter on two made free throws from freshman guard Kaylene Smikle, who again led Rutgers with 22 points with 13 of those points coming at the free-throw line.
Cook took over after the Scarlet Knights cut Illinois' lead down to two points with the All-Big Ten First Team guard scoring 11 of the Illini's next 18 points to help her team take a 36-20 lead with three minutes, 23 seconds, left in the second quarter.
Illinois, which led 41-27 at the halftime break, really put the game away in the third quarter when it shot 73.3 percent as a team.
With her team ahead by 26 through three quarters, Green had starters Kendall Bostic, Bryant and Cook rest the entire fourth quarter.
That meant guards Adalia McKenzie and Jada Peebles were the only two starters to play at all in the final quarter with McKenzie getting subbed out with 9:16 to go. Peebles was the final starter to exit the game with 6:35 left in regulation and the Illini ahead by 25 points.
McKenzie put up with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, while Bostic added six points and five rebounds and Peebles had three points and four rebounds.
Illinois received 15 points from its bench players, with freshman forward Samantha Dewey tallying five points and freshman guard Kam'Ren Rhodes and junior center Aicha Ndour chipping in four points apiece. Graduate student forward Geovana Lopes' two points accounted for the rest of the Illini's bench production.
Illinois also finished the game with nine made three-pointers on 18 attempts, as Cook drained four shots from beyond the arc and Bryant supplied a trio of three-pointers.
"We look a lot better when shots go in," Green said. "We're going to need to shoot like that (again Friday night against Maryland), I can tell you that much. You know, we have actually been shooting the ball really well the last couple weeks. We had a couple week stretch there where we weren't shooting it well. You know, the game just changes, it's so simple when you make shots, the game changes a lot."