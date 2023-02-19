CHAMPAIGN — Genesis Bryant didn't say the exact number of hours she spent inside Ubben Basketball Complex this past week.
But the Illinois women's basketball guard said she "lived" there, as the junior recovered from a left ankle injury.
It turns out taking up near permanent residence at the Illinois practice facility helped the 20-year-old return to the court sooner than Bryant or even Illini coach Shauna Green expected.
The first time Bryant checked into a game since her ankle injury on Feb. 9 at Nebraska came with 2 minutes, 54 seconds, on the clock during the first quarter of Sunday's Big Ten home game against Penn State.
A crowd of 6,299 fans at State Farm Center — including former Illinois coach Theresa Grentz, who was on hand for a pregame banner raising that celebrated her induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame — watched Bryant play a key role in the Illini reaching another major accomplishment in a season of first time since moments for the program during Green's first year.
Bryant produced 21 points, three assists and two rebounds off the bench in an 85-62 win against the Nittany Lions, as Illinois (20-7, 10-6 Big Ten) posted its first 20-win season in 15 years. The Illini have two games left in the regular season, starting with Wednesday night's home game against the Cornhuskers (14-13, 6-10), to surpass the 20-15 mark Jolette Law's Illinois team set in her first season as coach in 2007-08.
"I think 20 wins, as a coach, that's always the goal, right," Green said. "If you can hit 20, that's a pretty good season. And to do it in year one, I think back, if you would have told me we'd get 20 wins, I would have told you you were crazy. Just so grateful for this team and how they've approached everything. Just this whole year from the day that we got the job, they've done what we've asked. ... They respond, adversity, good times, everything.
"I love this group. They're just unbelievable people. I love being around them. We have more to go, but when you look at it and it says, '20 and 7,' it's pretty damn good."
The idea of being grateful might have started with Bryant. It's the message the Jonesboro, Ga., native delivered to her team before Sunday's game with Penn State (13-14, 4-12) tipped off.
The Illini were certainly happy to have Bryant back.
For Bryant to return so quickly demanded what the Illinois guard called "nonstop" work. Bryant injured her left ankle late in the first quarter of a 72-64 road win against Nebraska. She didn't return for the rest of that game and also missed last Sunday's 82-71 loss at No. 8 Maryland.
Bryant did not travel with the Illini to College Park, Md. She started Super Bowl Sunday by going to church before watching the Illinois-Maryland game on one of the TVs at Ubben.
Then the real work began with Illinois having a full week between games. Bryant was inside Ubben at least two times a day alongside Illinois head women's basketball athletic trainer Autumn Taylor. The fact one of Bryant's spring semester class was via Zoom allowed Bryant to get treatment in the morning.
"Honestly, it was tough just having to sit there and watch (the Maryland game)," Bryant said. "You couldn't even physically say anything. At least when I'm on the bench, I can say something. I just tried to put that time to really focus on getting myself back and making sure that when it's time that I'm ready. ... The way I was in those machines (at Ubben), I just felt a robot at one point just jumping from machine to machine. It was all good. I lived at Ubben. I should have just stayed the night.
"I knew I was good to go the first day I did a full practice so that was (Friday). Even then, it was a work in progress. I feel like it was more mental. Once I kind of got over that mental breakthrough, I felt fine. Physically, I was ready, so it was just getting my mental side to match my physical (side)."
Green made the decision to have Bryant, who started 14 straight games for the Illini before her injury, come in off the bench to allow the Illinois guard the chance to watch how things unfolded in the opening minutes. The Illini were ahead by eight when Bryant entered the game for the first time and the junior aggressively hunted her shot right away.
A missed three-pointer on Bryant's first attempt from the field didn't stop her from attempting another one less than a minute later.
Bryant received a pass in the corner from Jada Peebles, spotted up and released a shot from beyond the arc. With Penn State guards Makenna Marisa and Shay Ciezki standing right there, Bryant kept her right hand raised in the air as the ball went through the net for a three-pointer that extended the Illini lead to 22-12 late in the first quarter.
There were a few more where that came from for Bryant, who splashed five of the Illinois' 10 made three-pointers in the 23-point win over the Nittany Lions. Bryant wound up shooting 8 of 16 from the field (5 of 8 beyond the arc) in 23 minutes, 16 seconds.
"If I see one go in, that just makes my confidence go to the roof," Bryant said. "Even the Nebraska game, I hit the first three. Coach Green was like, 'I knew you were going to have a great game.' I said, 'I know I was too.' Just seeing that first three go in, when you're a shooter, you're like, 'Alright, here we go.' The basket just feels like the ocean at that point."
Bryant wasn't alone in having a big game against Penn State on Sunday. Kendall Bostic went for a game-high 22 points and pulled down 18 rebounds.
The 6-foot-2 junior forward achieved what was her 11th double-double of the season in the first half, as the Illini took a 48-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.
"Just getting that first shot and those first couple of rebounds just kind of builds my confidence a little bit," Bostic said. "I know how the ball's feeling out of my hand. I knew where the shots were going. They weren't really boxing out, which was kind of nice to fly in and grab some.
"I just felt good the whole game. I felt in rhythm. I felt in a groove and my teammates were getting me the ball. I think just everything was a well-oiled machine (on Sunday)."