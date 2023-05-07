The college basketball season lasts an eventful five months, but the offseason has given the regular season a run for its money when it comes to newsworthy moments. Illinois beat writer Scott Richey catches you up on what’s happened
the last month-plus — with a heavy lean on the Illini (past and present) and college hoops in the state of Illinois:
1 Illinois coach Brad Underwood made his intention clear this offseason. Getting older was his primary goal. One accomplished with the additions of transfers Quincy Guerrier, Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon. But the Illini aren’t done in the transfer market. Adding a point guard was just as much a priority, and Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis is the best option remaining in the portal. One of the best options, period, after the Plainfield native put up 19.6 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game and earned Mid-American Conference Player of the Year honors at Toledo last season.
2 Any team interested in Dennis, however, will have to wait for the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard to make his NBA draft decision. A decision that has to be made by May 31 to preserve college eligibility. Illinois is waiting on the same from Coleman Hawkins, who has reportedly earned an invite to the NBA draft combine in Chicago from May 16-18, and Terrence Shannon Jr., who probably will, too.
3 Also invited to the combine? Former Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski. Who could have guessed Podziemski would wind up the top NBA prospect from the 2021-22 Illini? Recruited over last offseason, Podziemski transferred to Santa Clara where he averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shot 44 percent from three-point range and split West Coast Conference Player of the Year honors with Gonzaga All-American Drew Timme. ESPN projects Podziemski as the No. 37 overall pick in its latest mock.
4 The top NBA draft prospects don’t compete at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. It’s reserved for longer shots, who use it as a chance to be seen. It works, too, with the PIT claiming a slew of NBA players as alums. Former Illinois guard Tevian Jones played in the PIT last month and averaged 18.7 points and 2.3 rebounds with a 62/50/100 shooting slash. His PIT debut was a monster, as the former Southern Utah wing made 7 of 8 three-pointers and finished with 36 points.
5 Guerrier has been around long enough that Jamall Walker was his lead recruiter the first time Illinois tried to land the 6-8, 220-pound Canadian forward. Two seasons at Syracuse and two more at Oregon later, the Illini got their chance. Remarkably, he stuck to his top three coming out of Thetford Academy (Vt.), and will ultimately play for all of them in his college career.
6 Illinois natives on the Illinois roster have been in the minority in the Underwood era. At least in terms of scholarship players. Last year’s two had just two — Shannon and Brandon Lieb. Depending on Shannon’s NBA draft decision, the 2023-24 roster might only have two, as well, after the Illini signed Harmon, a Chicago native and Curie grad, after he transferred from Utah Valley.
7 Keaton Kutcher gave up a scholarship at South Dakota when he entered the transfer portal and chose to transfer to Illinois as a walk-on. It wasn’t a random move, though. Kutcher’s dad, David, played at Western Illinois in the mid-1990s when Underwood was an assistant coach.
8 Domask transferring to Illinois was only part of a rather brutal April for Southern Illinois. While Underwood got a Thomas Walkup-esque addition to his 2023-24 roster, the Salukis lost their leading scorer. Domask’s departure was one of four to the portal for SIU, along with second-leading scorer Lance Jones (Purdue), backup guard Dalton Banks (Illinois State) and reserve wing Foster Wonders (Green Bay).
9 SIU did, however, make a notable change to its coaching staff last month. After a year away from the sideline, former Illinois guard, assistant coach and interim coach Jerrance Howard signed on to work for Bryan Mullins and the Salukis. Howard — once known as one of the top recruiters in the country — resigned at Texas last August after a single season working for then-Longhorns coach Chris Beard following his eight-year run with Bill Self at Kansas.
10 Eastern Illinois will always have its upset of Iowa from the 2022-23 season, but that was far and away the only high point of Marty Simmons’ second year leading the Panthers. EIU finished the season 9-22 and then saw eight of its players hit the transfer portal, including leading scorer Kinyon Hodges to Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee State. Most troublesome? All four scholarship freshman left the program, and Kyle Carlesimo (Colgate), Cameron Haffner (Evansville) and Kyle Thomas (Bradley) have found a new home.
11 Bradley landing Thomas — a one-time Illinois target and son of former Indiana national champ Daryl Thomas — was only part of an active offseason in the portal for the Braves. Bradley lost four players to the portal, including leading scorer and rebounder Rienk Mast to Nebraska, but added Thomas, Marquette guard Emarion Ellis and Nevada guard Trey Pettigrew. Pettigrew, a Kenwood graduate, was a News-Gazette All-State First Team selection in 2022.
12 Western Illinois was the only in-state program to have a coaching change this offseason after Rob Jeter hit the eject button following just three seasons to take the Southern Utah job when Todd Simon left for Bowling Green, which fired alum Michael Huger after eight seasons. The Leathernecks had their best season under Jeter in 2022-23, going 16-14 and tying for fourth in the Summit League. WIU promoted from within, moving up associate head coach Chad Boudreau to the top job.
13 Illinois-Chicago’s first season in the Missouri Valley Conference wasn’t an easy one. The Flames went 12-20, finished next to last in the league and then lost leading scorer Jace Carter to Texas A&M. UIC coach Luke Yaklich did make some moves of his own in the portal, bringing in Illinois natives Isaiah Rivera (Geneseo/Colorado State) and Marquise Kennedy (Brother Rice/Loyola Chicago).
14 Two seasons practicing against Kofi Cockburn every day and a third battling Dain Dainja could put Lieb in position to have a breakout senior season at Illinois State. The former Illini center should be in line for a significant increase in his role with the Redbirds — especially since three frontcourt players left the team via the portal. Lieb is one of two incoming Big Ten transfers in Normal along with former Wisconsin guard Jordan Davis.
15 The coaching carousel spins every offseason — or sometimes, these days, during the season — and for several years Roger Powell Jr. has been an intriguing head coaching candidate. The former Illinois forward turned down several offers before Valparaiso was able to snag him. It’s a return to the now Beacons for Powell, who helped then-coach Bryce Drew go 124-49 in five seasons from 2011-16.
16 Powell is the second former Illini from the 2004-05 national runners-up to land a head coaching job nearly 20 years after they starred in Champaign. Dee Brown just wrapped up his first season at Roosevelt University with a 19-10 record. Next up for Brown and the Lakers? A transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II with a potential start date in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2024-25.
17 Brian Dutcher had quite the 2022-23 season leading San Diego State to the national title game. The Aztecs’ NCAA tournament run featured just their third Sweet 16 appearance and first ever trips to the Elite Eight, Final Four and championship. That success yielded Dutcher, a graduate assistant at Illinois in the mid-1980s under Lou Henson, a six-year extension worth $7.855 million that makes him the highest paid coach in the Mountain West Conference.
18 Jayden Epps almost played for Ed Cooley out of high school after committing to Providence with an idea about reclassifying and joining the Friars in 2021-22. The recruiting effects of the pandemic changed Epps’ plans initially, but after one season at Illinois the 6-foot-2 guard opted to transfer and will finally get to play for Cooley at Georgetown after the coach made a move this offseason, too.
19 Landing former Illinois guard RJ Melendez is just one move in a busy offseason for Georgia coach Mike White. The Bulldogs also added VCU transfer Jalen DeLoach and South Florida transfer Russel Tchewa to bolster their frontcourt and flipped four-star guards Silas Demary Jr. and Blue Cain from Southern California and Georgia Tech, respectively.
20 Louisville is also trying to remake its roster with a former Illinois guard in the mix. The 2022-23 season was a disaster for first-year coach Kenny Payne, and he’s banking on former Illini Skyy Clark to be part of the solution to a 4-28 nightmare. El Ellis (Arkansas), Jae’Lyn Withers (North Carolina) and Kamari Lands (Arizona State) all bailed on Louisville and have found new homes. The Cardinals did add Miami transfer and former Illinois target Danilo Jovanovich in addition to signing five-star wing Trentyn Flowers and flipping four-star center Dennis Evans from Minnesota.
21 Several former Illini are on the move again this offseason. Adam Miller entered the transfer portal last offseason after the coaching change at LSU, but stuck around for the Tigers in 2022-23. It was short lived. Miller hit the portal for the third time in his career and chose Arizona State, where he’ll reunite with Sun Devils assistant and former Morgan Park and Mac Irvin Fire coach Nick Irvin. Andre Curbelo left St. John’s following the Red Storm’s coaching change from Mike Anderson to Rick Pitino, and Southern Mississippi and Coastal Carolina are reportedly contenders in his re-re-recruitment. Former Illinois big man Omar Payne is also in the portal a second time after leaving Jacksonville after just one season.
22 At one juncture in the recruiting process, Illinois’ 2022 recruiting class featured both Reggie Bass and AJ Storr. Both decommitted in the wake of Underwood having to rebuild his trio of assistant coaches, with Storr winding up at St. John’s and Bass settling at Central Michigan. Both were on the move this offseason, though, with Storr transferring to Wisconsin and Bass to Kent State.
23 Illinois was linked to roughly two dozen transfers this offseason not including the players the Illini actually signed. There were some talented options that will instead ply their trade outside of Champaign-Urbana during the 2023-24 season. Among the notable names were Washington State’s TJ Bamba (Villanova), Oregon’s Kel’el Ware (Indiana), Minnesota’s Jamison Battle (Ohio State), Baylor’s LJ Cryer (Houston) and Northern Colorado’s Dalton Knecht (Tennessee).
24 Recruiting high school players has dropped in the hierarchy of roster building now that more than 1,600 available transfers every offseason has become routine. But building those early relationships can come in handy when those same players wind up in the portal. Former Illinois recruiting targets in the portal this offseason include Nimari Burnett (Alabama to Michigan), Posh Alexander (St. John’s to Butler), Mustapha Amzil (Dayton to New Mexico), Tafara Gapare (UMass to Georgia Tech), Enoch Boakye (Arizona State to Fresno State) and St. John’s David Jones and Kansas State’s Ismael Massoud who haven’t landed anywhere new yet.
25 The first two spring evaluation periods encompassed the final two weekends of April, and the Illinois staff was on the road recruiting with an emphasis on the Class of 2025. Maybe for future classes. Maybe for portal moves further down the road. Notable new names on the Illini recruiting board include 2025 wings Efeosa Oliogu and Will Riley out of Canada, Kenwood’s Aleks Alston and Jasir Rencher out of Archbishop Riordan in San Francisco.