Step away from following Illinois men’s basketball in the month since the team’s NCAA tournament loss to Arkansas on March 16?
You’ve missed a lot. But beat writer Scott Richey has you covered, with a look at where the Illini stand at the midway point of portal season:
Who HAS LEFTLosing multiple players to the transfer portal isn’t some “Illinois problem.” Not in this era of college basketball. Who left the Illini, though, is notable. Brad Underwood tried a freshman-heavy roster reload going into the 2022-23 season and chose to lean on a pair of first-year guards in Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps. Both played. Neither is coming back. Clark ultimately wound up at Louisville after leaving the team in January, and Epps will get his chance to play for Ed Cooley at Georgetown. Underwood stuck with RJ Melendez last season, too, and the sophomore guard is now headed to Georgia after carving out a bigger role for the Illini despite his struggles. Reserves Brandon Lieb, Connor Serven and Paxton Warden have also hit the portal in the last month.
Who HAS ARRIVED
Illinois has been active in the portal and connected to more than a dozen available transfers. Some with a high profile, others without. Southern Illinois forward Marcus Domask and Utah Valley guard Justin Harmon mostly fall into the latter category. Their commitments to Illinois on April 10 weren’t the splashy additions of Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer from last offseason, but bringing Domask and Harmon on board isn’t any less important. Underwood had a primary goal in the last month. Youth didn’t work as well as he hoped last season, so it was time to get older for the upcoming season. Domask and Harmon fit the bill after having played four seasons of college basketball already, and have a versatile skill set on top of their experience.
WHO IS IN LIMBOIllinois. That’s a broad statement, but Underwood and Co. wait on NBA draft decisions from Shannon and Coleman Hawkins. Neither is projected as a first-round pick, but both could still hear their name called during the 58-player draft on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Both of them opting to return to Champaign would seriously alter the dynamic of the 2023-24 season. The Illini would have to be considered among the Big Ten title contenders — a spot Michigan State and Purdue currently occupy — and the pitch for any other potential transfer additions would improve. Because Illinois will make more roster moves at point guard and in the frontcourt regardless of what happens with Shannon and Hawkins.