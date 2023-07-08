CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood will wind up spending most of this week on the road recruiting during the second-to-last evaluation period of the 2022-23 college basketball calendar.
So will assistant coaches Geoff Alexander, Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson.
But Illinois men’s basketball hasn’t hit pause on its summer workouts with Underwood and Co. away from Ubben Basketball Complex. The team got a couple days off early in the week for the Fourth of July holiday, but then was right back to work with the team’s two newest assistant coaches at the helm.
“I think we’re trying to help carry the torch for the rest of our guys,” Illinois assistant Zach Hamer said on Thursday afternoon. “It’s business as usual. It’s our job to fill in the gaps. Right now that includes running our daily workouts for the week.
“It’s been great and just good to be on the court with our guys. I can’t stress that enough. That’s what brings me into the office every day. That’s what gets me out of bed.”
Hamer’s new title — a move from assistant to the head coach to assistant coach — was made official on Monday. Tyler Underwood was elevated to assistant coach from director of scouting and recruiting at the same time in response to the NCAA passing legislation to expand coaching staffs in several sports.
Hamer and Underwood are somewhat limited in their new roles by a restriction on off-campus recruiting, but the ability to actually be on the court or in the film room as a coach is why they got in the profession the first place.
“In the past, we’ve done a lot of film work and a lot of video room things,” Underwood said. “You’re taking in a lot of basketball — you’re taking in a lot of data, statistics and information — and the next step of that is being able to find your voice on the court and being able to apply all the things you’ve learned.”
Underwood has only started the process of finding his voice as a coach. But the 26-year-old — who played for his dad during four seasons with the Illini before starting his coaching career — does so with a comfort level of having spent the past two seasons on the Illinois staff and having spent a lifetime as a coach’s son.
“I’ve grown up around my dad and a lot of good assistant coaches I’ve learned from,” Underwood said. “You never really know until you do it. I think a lot of it is just being yourself. That’s something my dad has always preached. As a coach, you can’t try to pretend to be someone you’re not. I’m not my dad. I’m not Geoff. I’m going to be who I am and stick to my guns and trust my instincts and trust my knowledge.”
Hamer and Underwood had opportunities in the last couple years to get on the court and coach during practice. Minor rule changes by the NCAA opened up those opportunities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was mostly restricted to times when one of the three other assistants were on the road recruiting and didn’t happen often.
Hamer’s path to a coaching career started during his tenure as a student manager at Vanderbilt, where he was able to work on the court with players. There was also that opportunity when he was on staff as a coaching associate with the Los Angeles Lakers. Joining the Illinois staff prior to the 2019-20 season as a video coordinator and then-assistant to the head coach meant moving away from an on-court role.
“I love getting on the court working out with our guys, sweating with our guys,” Hamer said. “It’s been hard the last four years not being allowed to do that. Being able to do that every day is reenergizing and reinvigorating. It’s how I came up in this business was spending time on the court with players. It’s exciting to be able to do that again on a regular basis. I think it’s the best way to develop relationships with players is to be there and help these guys accomplish their dreams.”
The ability to deepen relationships with the players is high on Underwood’s list, too. Illinois’ shift in summer workouts approach has furthered that, too, with more individual and smaller group instruction. Having two more on-court assistants will only strengthen that approach.
“I think it allows you to get hyper-focused on certain guys’ development,” Underwood said. “We can spend more time with the players. We’ve been doing a lot of small group things recently. It’s allowed us to have one-on-one or two-on-two time with the guys. We can work on individual needs, but also spend time with them and get to know them as a person and player better and build stronger relationships. It’s more of a micro approach rather than a macro.”
It’s an approach that aligns college basketball at least a bit more closely with the NBA. Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has six assistants and then seven more staffers with “development” somewhere in their title. Illinois’ staff isn’t quite that large, but two more on-court assistants is a step toward the NBA model.
“We think of ourselves as a developmental program,” Hamer said. “It’s one thing to say it. It’s another to live it and act it and do it. Everything we’re doing is tailored to each individual player, and we’ve decided to give every coach opportunities to work with every player.
“I think you’ve seen some potential college basketball talent go to other options such as Overtime Elite and the G League Ignite. It makes you look in the mirror a little bit and see that at some of those places, there was more of a development staff in place. (It can) continue to quiet that narrative — that college basketball isn’t the best venue for development, which it 100 percent is — by allowing more help on the floor and more people who can help college basketball players be successful and improve.”