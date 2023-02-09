Sign up for our new Illini basketball newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — With Sunday’s Big Ten home game against Minnesota tied late in the fourth quarter, the Illinois women’s basketball team turned to Makira Cook.
Cook knifed into the paint and forced the Gophers’ Mallory Heyer to foul her to prevent the Illini guard from scoring a layup. Cook knocked down both ensuing free throws.
The next time down the floor, Cook saw her driving lane to the right cut off. Cook stopped, stepped outside the three-point arc and called for teammate Kendall Bostic to set a screen on Minnesota’s Isabelle Gradwell.
Cook then dribbled back inside the arc, pulled up and released a 17-foot jump shot that poured through the net to put Illinois ahead 64-60 with 50.3 seconds left in regulation.
“Honestly, in my mind, I’m saying, ‘We’ve got to win’ so whatever we have to do to be in a position to win,” Cook said, “and usually that comes down to our defense. I try to shift my focus to very defensive-minded, and if I get the ball, I want to take the good shot.
“The pull-up, I really like the pull-up, and I’m confident in it.”
Cook scored eight of Illinois’ final nine points to finish with a team-high 21 points during the 69-62 win against the Gophers at State Farm Center. That moved Cook to within 38 points of reaching 1,000 for her college career, with the 5-foot-6 junior point guard now in her first season with Illinois after two years at Dayton.
The Dayton transfer will look to move closer to that milestone on Thursday night when the Illini (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) face Nebraska (14-9, 6-6) in another pivotal Big Ten game, which is set for a 7 p.m. tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
“That’s the thing about her,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said of Cook’s ability to close out games for the Illini. “She’s a gamer. Whether she hits some shots, she misses some shots, the thing I love about her is she’s not afraid to take that shot at the end of the game.
“She knew that she needed to get a basket in that possession and she locked in and she wasn’t afraid to take the shot. Now, does the shot go in or not? Who knows. I just love the willingness and the confidence in order to be the one that the ball’s in your hand late and you have that confidence to take it.”
Cook’s standing as the Illini’s leading scorer — and one of the top players in the Big Ten with her 17.8 points per game ranking sixth in the league — has led to extra attention devoted to making life difficult for the Cincinnati native.
That’s been reflected in Cook’s shooting numbers, particularly from beyond the arc, declining in recent weeks. Cook, who is averaging a team-high 33.8 minutes per game — almost four more minutes than the next highest starting player (Genesis Bryant at 30 minutes) — is 6 of 38 (15.8 percent) on three-point attempts in the last eight games.
“I think she’s continuing to learn and understand what this league presents,” Green said. “This is her first time through it. I saw some response, a really good response from her after the Michigan game going into the Minnesota game. Some, what we like to say, ‘competitive maturity’ in terms of growth. ... Part of it is experience in the league. Part of it is just learning that and continuing to grow.”
Where Cook has found some success of late is at the free-throw line with 10 made free throws (on 10 attempts) accounting for almost half of her 26 points during an 86-76 home win against Michigan State on Jan. 29. Likewise, nearly 40 percent of Cook’s points during Illinois’ win against Minnesota were on free throws when she made all eight attempts.
“I think that’s just part of the adjustments you have to make because even if you’re going through a shooting struggle, you still have to shoot and put up your shots,” Cook said. “For me, personally, I’m trying to just see the ball go in the basket so a free throw, getting to the rim (or) anything like that.”
The journey Illinois has taken this season has led to some adjustments, as well. Adjustments in expectations, that is.
The Illini are pursuing the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2003. Illinois is also two wins away from reaching 20 wins for the first time since Jolette Law’s first year as the Illini’s coach during the 2007-08 season.
The fact the Illini are on the verge of those accomplishments has really come out of nowhere considering Illinois finished last or second-to-last in the Big Ten standings in each of previous five seasons under Nancy Fahey before Green took over in late March.
Illinois enters Thursday night’s matchup with the Cornhuskers — the first of two between the two teams in the span of two weeks — in sixth place in the Big Ten, 11/2 games ahead of Nebraska and Purdue.
“I don’t know if I could have anticipated something like this (season),” Cook said. “I knew I was going to come in, and we were going to have a more winning of a program. I think that’s pretty cool to see that coming to fruition, but there’s a lot of things that go on throughout a basketball season, and I don’t know if you could ever anticipate it.”