CHAMPAIGN — All but two players on the Illinois women’s basketball team ran out of the tunnel onto the floor at State Farm Center with 15 minutes before Wednesday night’s Big Ten tipoff against Nebraska for Senior Night.
Jayla Oden and Brynn Shoup-Hill lagged behind with the rest of the Illini almost all the way on the other end of the court going through a pregame shootaround before both players reached the bench area.
Oden had a brace on her right hand with padding covering both her ring and pinkie fingers.
Shoup-Hill had a walking boot on her right foot.
Without a full-time starter in Shoup-Hill (foot injury) and a key contributor off the bench in Oden (hand injury), No. 25 Illinois looked listless for the first time all season. The Cornhuskers, meanwhile, controlled the paint and hit 10 three-pointers in a 90-57 rout of the Illini.
It was Illinois’ largest home loss since a Jan. 3, 2021, setback to Iowa, when Nancy Fahey’s second-to-last Illini team lost 107-68 to the Hawkeyes.
Illinois coach Shauna Green was none too pleased with what her team delivered on Wednesday night.
Green did not make players available to the media after Wednesday night’s 33-point home loss in front of 3,547 fans and didn’t offer a timeline for when Oden and Shoup-Hill might return this season.
“Right now, I don’t know. We’ll take that one day at a time,” Green said. “We have to figure it out with this group and we have to be better.”
The absence of Shoup-Hill, a 6-foot-3 forward who had started all 27 games for the Illini before Wednesday night and was averaging 6.3 points and 5.6 rebounds, affected the “rhythm” of what Illinois (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) wants to do on the offensive end.
“Everything flows because that’s just what we’re used to,” Green said. “Now, we put Jada (Peebles) in there, which obviously she gives up inches (at 5-foot-10), but it’s more the flow of what we do. It’s just different. We had one day to, not even, a half a practice knowing both of them were going to be out. It wasn’t ideal timing, but again, no excuses. It’s basketball. You have to figure it out.”
The Illini actually got off to a solid start with a four-guard starting five of Makira Cook, Genesis Bryant, Adalia McKenzie and Peebles. Kendall Bostic was the lone forward Illinois used at the start against Nebraska (15-13, 7-10).
The game was tied at 30 with 6 minutes, 28 seconds before halftime after Peebles knocked down a three-pointer. But the Cornhuskers responded with an 8-0 run out of a timeout from coach Amy Williams and stretched their lead to 45-35 at halftime, with Bryant sitting out the entire second quarter with two fouls.
“I thought about putting (Bryant) back in, then it was really a six-point, eight-point game, I’m like, ‘If we can keep it around 8 or 10,’ kind of like it was at their place (in Lincoln), get Gen back, I thought we could get some momentum going into that second half,” Green said. “Obviously, that didn’t happen.”
Where Illinois’ problems started was the inability to get stops on the defensive end. Not only did the Cornhuskers outscore the Illini 46-18 in the paint, but Nebraska, which ranked second in the Big Ten in made three-pointers per game at 8.3 before Wednesday night, was 10 of 24 from beyond the arc. Illinois holding the Cornhuskers to 5 of 21 on their three-point attempts in the first game helped fuel a 72-64 comeback win by the Illini in Lincoln, Neb.
“I tried everything (defensively),” Green said. “Everything that we have in our arsenal. This isn’t a good game to not have your starting four player (in Shoup-Hill) with their size. They went at us early with that. It’s just the attention-to-detail. Jaz Shelley came out and we’re two feet off of her. She’s the best shooter on the team. We just didn’t have the discipline, the urgency that we needed to defend a really dangerous offensive team.”
Shelly poured in six three-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points, as Nebraska shot 59 percent for the game as a team.
Illinois, which finished the regular season with a total home attendance of 52,295 fans in 15 home games for the fifth-highest total in program history — wound up shooting 34.3 percent from the field.
Cook led with 16 points on 6 of 20 shooting, while Bryant (3 of 15) and McKenzie (4 of 12) followed with 10 points apiece.
“They went zone and they really just clogged in and they’re not really a zone team,” Green said. “We just never settled in. We weren’t being aggressive in the zone. You have to attack the zone, and every time we did in the first half, we got something good. I tried to get the ball inside and get (Bostic) some touches on the low block, but it kind of took us out of our rhythm.
“We got a ton of open looks again and we just couldn’t hit anything. I thought we settled. I mean, we just took way too many threes against a zone. ... It was just a bad night on both ends of the floor. I could sit up here and the more I talk about it, probably the more mad I’ll get.”