CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. took a few steps toward the Illinois bench and tapped his chest twice.
The universal sign for “my bad.”
Shannon forcing up a 25-foot contested three-pointer with the Illinois men’s basketball team leading by one point with 41 seconds to play in double overtime Thursday night against Michigan was perhaps not the best decision. Shannon hauling in his own miss, getting fouled and making both free throws was certainly more ideal.
A stop and another Shannon free throw put the finishing touches on Illinois’ 91-87 victory that capped what turned into a comeback effort by the Illini. Illinois (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) could have closed out Thursday’s game in regulation. The sold-out crowd of 15,544 fans most likely would have appreciated that from their hometown team.
But Michigan (17-13, 11-8) foiled those plans by scoring the final seven points of the second half to force overtime. The Wolverines built that same lead in the first overtime period, leading by seven with just more than 90 seconds to play, before Shannon and the Illini pieced together their own comeback to make one more five-minute period necessary. Simply another trip up and down the roller coaster that is this Illinois season.
“There’s a little maturity in that,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s very easy to say, ‘Yeah, well, we blew it.’ We made some mistakes at the end of regulation.
“We just kept hanging in there. It’s the craziness of this team. I use that term in a really positive way. It’s their never die attitude and their ability.”
Shannon never lost faith in his team as Michigan tried to mount the upset. His mindset even with the Illini trailing by seven late in the first overtime was that they’d still win the game.
“There was still time on the clock, and I never count us out,” said Shannon, who made 13 of 16 free throws and finished with 21 points. “I feel like everybody had that mindset to not give up. We stuck together, got stops and executed on the offensive end.
“I feel like there’s never really any trouble in the game when we’re locked in on defense and aren’t messing up our assignments. … When we locked in and followed what we were told to do, we were fine. I always believe in our team and my teammates, and we pulled it out. A big win.”
Underwood has come to terms this season with his up-and-down team. He said he knows it sounds crazy, but the nature of this year’s Illini is “comforting” because few games have been completely out of reach with his “real dudes.”
“You’ve got guys who can go make those plays,” Underwood said. “We’ve been resilient that way, so they’ve got me believing. Slow start? Ahh, we’ll be OK. Down 10? Just one possession at a time. I kind of know what to say now and how to react to it. It would be nice if we didn’t do it, but we do.
“This team believes. For whatever the reason, we’ve been able to do that all year — 10, 12, 14 down; 18 down at half. We’ve just kind of had a unique niche. This team doesn’t rattle.”
Shannon certainly doesn’t. The overtime takeover he shared with fellow veteran Matthew Mayer — the two scored 17 of Illinois’ 21 points in the bonus periods — was reminiscent of what he did in the overtime win against Texas in early December at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
“TJ is really the one that got us back in the game right at the end there and carried us in overtime,” said Mayer, who scored a team-high 24 points. “It’s something he’s been doing all year for us. It’s really nothing new. Terrence went crazy to bring us back. … In a lot of ways, people don’t even understand how good Terrence really is. He’s been, really, in my opinion, carrying our team even when people don’t think so sometimes.”
Shannon’s belief in his team extends to himself. It wasn’t an overly efficient offensive performance, but the veteran guard got downhill and attacked the basket. Shooting 4 of 14 from the field was countered by making 81 percent of his free throws.
“I don’t get frustrated because I know how hard I work and I trust my work,” Shannon said. “I know I’m capable of getting to the paint whenever I want, and I know I’m not a ball hog or anything, so I’ll dish it to my teammates when I get to the paint. I’m just an all-around player. When my shot’s not falling, I won’t force it. That’s not my job. I trust my teammates. I trust them to shoot and make plays.”