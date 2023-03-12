CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois women’s basketball team made Charlie Creme start paying attention as the 2022-23 season progressed.
But it was the suddenness of the success for the Illini under first-year coach Shauna Green that really caught the ESPN bracketologist by surprise.
Mostly because Illinois simply hasn’t been on Creme’s radar when projecting the NCAA tournament field. The Illini were just a non-factor in those conversations for years.
“When we do bracketology, especially early, whether it’s our early bracket in April for the following season or during the summer, there’s certain teams and programs you just put to the side,” Creme said on Friday. “You can’t fill your head with all 361. You’ve got to make some easy cuts right from the beginning. For years, Illinois was an easy cut.”
Maybe not anymore.
A 22-9 season in Green’s first in Champaign was Illinois’ first above .500 since Matt Bollant went 19-14 and reached the WNIT quarterfinals in his first season on the job in the 2012-13 season. Bollant followed that up with a 42-80 record in his next four seasons. His successor, Nancy Fahey, never won more than 11 games and finished her time as Illinois coach with a 42-99 record and just seven Big Ten wins in five seasons.
It only took Green one season to top that Big Ten win total. This year’s 11 conference wins and 22 total are the most since the Theresa Grentz-coached Illini went 23-11 overall, 11-5 in the Big Ten and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Grentz had five NCAA tournament team in her 12 seasons in Champaign. Her last in 2002-03 was also the program’s last. Until now. Illinois will make its first appearance in two decades next week when the NCAA tournament selections are announced starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Creme currently has the Illini as a No. 9 seed and one of the last four byes in the tournament, with a projected first-round game against Southern California. He doesn’t see enough potential results left in the remaining conference tournaments to change that.
“There’s not enough teams playing games where they could be overtaken,” Creme said. “They’re safely in the field, and I think they’re pretty safe to not be playing in the First Four. If they had games left to play and potentially lose, then maybe we’re talking a different game. But since they’re done, and everything’s settled right around that space, I think they’re good to go to not have to worry about playing until at least Friday.”
Creme called Illinois’ turnaround in Green’s first season “pretty remarkable.” While there’s a chance the Illini could slip to a No. 10 seed by the time the 68-team bracket is announced Sunday night, just securing a spot in the field is significant given the program’s history.
“It’s a testament to what a coach can do in the transfer portal if it’s applied properly and then coach those players up,” Creme said. “She did that. Bringing some that were familiar to her already certainly helped. Then all of a sudden they appeared out of nowhere this season.
“Obviously, if you play well, you elevate into the conversation, but sometimes it takes a while to recognize what’s going on with a program you essentially put off to the side and don’t pay attention to. Illinois came from nowhere and now they’re that middle seed. They’ll be a nine or maybe 10. They’ll be in that range.”